Exquisite Care LLC Home Care Services

Home care services from Exquisite Care LLC offer seniors the assistance they require to maintain an independent lifestyle while aging in place. Our professional care providers can manage a wide variety of care requirements and needs, from help with personal care to walking assistance. We also aim to promote our care recipients’ quality of life by offering the joyful companionship and social interaction many seniors miss out on.

How We Help Seniors With Home Care in Pinellas County

When you partner with Exquisite Care LLC, you’re gaining a team of senior care experts who are ready to provide guidance as you navigate the many decisions ahead. We offer free care consultations to help you understand the types of care your loved one will benefit from the most. You can rely on us to answer your questions every step of the way.

We’ve provided care for seniors with diverse needs and living situations. No matter what kinds of challenges your loved one is dealing with, we’ll find a solution that enables them to enjoy professional support as they continue to live at home.

We’ll also assist with tailoring our services to meet your loved one’s unique needs and preferences. This customized care plan could include help with activities such as:

  • Taking medications as instructed
  • Going grocery shopping
  • Completing basic household chores
  • Meal preparation according to dietary needs
  • Conversation and social interaction
  • Help with bathing and grooming

When to Seek Out Home Care From Exquisite Care LLC

Is your loved one relying on you as their only source of support? This situation can be physically, mentally, and emotionally overwhelming for family caregivers. In order to avoid burnout, it’s important you’re able to step away from your duties. By arranging for a home care provider to assist with caring for your loved one, you can ensure you have time off when needed.

Here’s what you can expect our team at Exquisite Care LLC to do for you:

  • Consult with you about care types, costs, and scheduling options
  • Design a personalized care plan around your loved one’s needs
  • Select a compatible caregiver with the requisite skills and disposition
  • Adjust the care plan over time to accommodate changing requirements
  • Provide ongoing communication to keep your family in the loop

Call Exquisite Care LLC today to set up your free care consultation. We’ll gladly help you get started with home care in Pinellas County or a neighboring community.

