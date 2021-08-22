5 Cheapest Places to Live in Mississippi

Living in Mississippi is not always affordable. As housing prices rise and general goods and services rise, it appears affordable living may soon become a thing of the past. Fortunately, some areas in Mississippi still qualify as affordable. Based on science and data, HomeSnacks has compiled a list of the 5 cheapest places to live in Mississippi.

Top 5:Senatobia

Tate County is home to Senatobia, Mississippi, and the 16th largest city in Memphis. According to the 2010 census, 8,165 people were living there. Northwestern Mississippi Community College, a state community college, is located in Senatobia.

Senatobia has a 6.0% unemployment rate. The number of jobs has increased recently. 1.5% more workers have been employed in Senatobia. Compared to other places, Senatobia has a 14.1% lower cost of living. It costs $142,900 on average to own a home in Senatobia. Each student in the Senatobia public schools receives $8,322.

The current market in Senatobia is excellent for home buyers. The increase in home appreciation over the last year increased by 6.3%. There are 155,000 homes for sale in Senatobia.

Top 4:Moss Point

Moss Point is located along the east bank of the Pascagoula River in southeastern Jackson County. The city of Pascagoula is located south of it. Moss Point MS prices increased by 1.2% a year ago. In the transportation, housing, and food sectors, there were significant increases. Moss Point has a 6.7% unemployment rate.

The growth of jobs in recent years has been negative. There has been a 0.1% decrease in employment in Moss Point. There is a 21.9% cheaper cost of living in Moss Point than in the rest of the country. 13,226 people are living in Moss Point. There has been a 3.3% decline in its population since 2020.

Moss Point has a median home cost of $78,700. Over the last ten years, home appreciation has been 8.6%. Approximately $17,053 is spent per student in Moss Point public schools. In the United States, students spend an average of $12,383 on educational expenses each year. The student-to-teacher ratio in Moss Point is 14.1. It's an excellent time to buy in Moss Point. In the last twelve months, home appreciation has risen 19.2%. There are 100,900 single-family homes in Moss Point.

Top 3:Saltillo

The third most affordable city in our ranking is Saltillo, located in Lee County, Mississippi, specifically in the Tupelo micropolitan area. There was an increase of 1.2% in Saltillo MS prices over the past year. Transportation, Food, and Housing all saw significant increases.

Saltillo has a 5.6% unemployment rate. There has been a recent increase in jobs. Saltillo's job growth has increased by 0.5%. Saltillo has a cost of living 17 percent lower than the U.S. average compared to the rest of the country. Saltillo has a population of 5,071 people. Its population has grown 10.9% since 2010.

Real Estate: $167,400 is the median house price in Saltillo. In the last decade, home values have increased by 2.7%. Saltillo is an excellent place to buy right now. In the past 12 months, home appreciation has risen by 4.7%. The median home price in Saltillo is $169,800.

Top 2:Clarksdale

The city of Clarksdale is located in Coahoma County, Mississippi, and the county's seat. West of the county is the Mississippi River. In Mississippi's Delta region, Clarksdale is a trading and agricultural center. There have been many blues musicians living there. Prices in Clarksdale, MS, have increased by 1.2% year over year. The most significant increases were found in Transportation, Food, and Housing. There are 10.1% of unemployed people in Clarksdale. The growth of jobs in recent years has been negative. There has been a decrease of 1,0% in Clarksdale jobs. It is 30.3% cheaper in Clarksdale than in the rest of the country.

Clarksdale's population is 14,470 people. Its population has declined by 9.3% since 2020. Real Estate: $75,400 is the median home price in Clarksdale. Home appreciation for the last 10 years has been -8.4%. It's an excellent time to buy in Clarksdale. Home Appreciation is up 5.6% in the previous 12 months. The median home price in Clarksdale is $77,700.

Top 1:Aberdeen

Monroe County has its county seat in Aberdeen, Mississippi. During the 19th century, Aberdeen was one of Mississippi's busiest ports, lying on the banks of the Tombigbee River. Cotton was heavily traded in Aberdeen, which was once Mississippi's second-largest city.

A year ago, Aberdeen, MS had a price increase of 1.2%. The most significant increases were found in Transportation, Food, and Housing. The unemployment rate in Aberdeen is 6.1%. Recent job growth is Negative. Aberdeen jobs have decreased by 0.3%. With its lower cost of living, Aberdeen is 26.9% cheaper than the rest of the country.

Aberdeen has a population of 5,268. Its population has declined by 6.9% since 2020. Aberdeen's median home price is $85,000. Over the past decade, home values have appreciated by 4.7%. Right now is not a good time to buy in Aberdeen. Home Appreciation is down -3.4% in the previous 12 months. the median home price in Aberdeen is $79,800.

Are you a resident of one of the towns listed above? Have another town to add to this list? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

