3 Movies that were filmed in Coral Springs

Coral Springs is one of the principal cities of the Miami metropolitan area with a population of 121,096. The city was also named as the 3rd best city to live in Florida by the Money Magazine in 2012. The city's economy is mainly based on local and international business.

This beautiful city has been a great location for many movies and a few of them are mentioned below;

Camp Twilight (2020)

A horror movie, written by Brandon Amelotte, Felisa Rose, and directed by Brandon Amelotte.

Six college students including a ranger named Bob Sheridan realize that they are unable to graduate as they lack a few credits. When this group of students is looking for a possible way to obtain extra credit, they get an opportunity to go on a weekend camping trip with their teachers, Ms. Bloom and Mr. Warner. The students are excited as they thought they can obtain extra credit while enjoying the weekend as well. but soon they realize that they are wrong. The campsite they have chosen is named Camp Twilight and the teachers want them to discovering the dark past of this park as the park has a dangerous and terrifying history. Even though the students don't believe the mysterious and strange stories about the park, they soon begin to understand that the park might be haunted after facing a series of tragic incidents that seemed to be accidents. The students understand that they are the next hunt of the park and they are determined to survive together. Do you think the group will be able to survive the horror?

Filming locations

Coral Springs, Florida, USA

Markham Park, Sunrise, Florida, USA

Caddyshack II

After the incidents happened in Caddyshack I where they got very rich, Kate Hartounian asks her father Jack to apply for the wealthiest Country Club in the region, Bushwood Country Club. Even though they are rich now, due to their past and their lifestyles the application gets rejected by the president of the club named Chandler Young and his wife Cynthia. The father-daughter duo decides to own the club in order to get the membership. Even though the idea is ridiculous, Jack actually buys the club. Also, he doesn't stop with that and he converts Bushwood into one of America's finest miniature golf parks. The president of the country club is left with no choice other than to accept Jack's application to be a member of the club. Do you think they will be able to get acceptance among elite residents in the city?

Filming location

Coral Springs, Florida, USA

Mastering the Art of Pickpocketing (2003)

A comedy written by Nicholas Byrd, James Coats, Darren Preston Lane, and directed by Darren Preston Lane.

The movie revolves around a magician who teaches the viewers all sorts of magic starting with simple card tricks and later how to steal someone's watch, wallet, belt, and all the other valuable items without leaving a clue. The movie is actually about mastering the art of Pickpocketing and stealing. With the tricks it teaches, you will be more alert about your surrounding if you watch this movie.

Filming locations

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Coral Springs, Florida, USA

Dark Woods (2003), Every 58 Hours (2016), Four Corners: A Conversation (to be released), Roommates (2020), Stories from Nana K.; the Circus is in Town (2005) are some more of the other movies and documentaries that have been filmed in Coral Springs. Do share with us if you know more...

Sources

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coral_Springs

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7230370/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0461279/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0094824/?ref_=adv_li_tt

