Friendswood, TX

3 Movies that were filmed in Friendswood

Just Go

Gemma Chua-Tran/Unsplash

Friendswood is home to a population of 35,805 and it is also the only permanent town that started as a Quaker Colony. Friendswood Independent School District and Friendswood Highschool along with local businesses have become the main employers of the city that contribute to the city's economy.

This beautiful city has provided great locations for many movies throughout history. A few of them are listed below:

The Pizza Joint (2021)

A comedy, written by Robert Jauregui and directed by William Leonardo Molina.

Thomas and Anthony are two good friends as well as business partners where they run a pizza joint which is also very popular as the best pizza place in their town, Greensville.

They have a little secret ingredient for their pizza sauce recipe where they add a little bit of a special type of Cannabis named "Jamaican Goddess" where they purchase it from a popular dealer named Playa Playa. Even though cannabis was approved legally in the city recently, they have been running their businesses for a long time. Unfortunately, Thomas and Anthony get robbed and they lose the money that they owe to the drug dealer. They get only a few hours till midnight to return the money and if they are unable to return the money by that time, Playa Playa has clearly stated that their lives will be in danger. Do you think these two terrified friends will be able to return the money by midnight?

Filming location

Friendswood, Texas, USA

The Oath Desormeau (2006)

A drama written and directed by Richard Ramsey.

Julien Desormeau, a young man who works as a servant after becoming an orphanage due to the fall of Napoleon. While Julien is at his destined job where he serves his master and the family, he receives a strange heirloom where he gets to redeem his family. While he is determined to search for his family, he gets a chance to confront one of his lifetime enemies as well. With the heirloom, he becomes a lucky person where he gets to be the love of his master's daughter and it is a huge challenge for a servant like him. Even though he knows that his master would never give his blessings to the couple, he tries his best to save his love. Do you think he will be able to save his love and live happily ever after?

Filming locations

Mermentau, Louisiana, USA

Friendswood, Texas, USA

The Art of Becoming a Ladykiller (2019)

A short comedy written and directed by Zeb Lunz. This movie won the award for the best Black/Dark Comedy Short at the WorldFest Houston in 2019.

Dave Shapiro is a father of a young boy who helps his son's friend Ed to get girls to like him. Even though it is an awkward situation for Dave's son when he talks about intimate things with his friend, Ed seems to enjoy the lessons that Dave teaches him as Ed is a very shy young boy who doesn't have the courage to talk with girls. Do you think Ed will learn to talk to girls after Dave's lessons?

Filming location

Friendswood, Texas, USA

Home Video Commentaries: Not Where You Saw (2011), Whiteman College Admissions (2007), How the South Was Lost,(2007), Pipe Dreams ( 2012) are some more of the other movies and short videos that have been filmed in this beautiful city. Do you know more? Please share with us...

