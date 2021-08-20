Lancaster, TX

3 movies that were filmed in Lancaster

Lancaster is home to a population of 36,361 and one of the oldest cities in Dallas county.

Lancaster Independent School District and Walmart stores are some of the main employees of the city.

Though this is a small city, it has been a great location for many movies. Some of them are listed below;

Serving Sara (2002)

A romantic comedy written by Jay Scherick, David Ronn, and directed by Reginald Hudlin.

Joe Tyler, a process server who is given a job to deliver a divorce paper to Sara Moore, wife of a wealthy Texan man. When Joe serves Sara while she is in New York she offers a cash prize of 1 million dollars to Joe to serve her wealthy husband, Gordon Moore first. The reason is that Gordon cheats on Sara and also tries to own all the wealth they both share without giving any share to Sara. Joe accepts the offer and joins Sara to go to Texas. They both get to have an adventurous time on the way as well. As Joe did not serve Sara first, the serving company appoints another colleague of Joe to serve Sara named Tony and unfortunately Tony is an enemy of Joe. How do you think Joe will handle Tony and the situation and do you think he still wins that one million dollar price Sara promised him?

Filming locations

Denton County, Texas, USA

Lancaster, Texas, USA

The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training (1977)

A family comedy, written by Paul Brickman, Bill Lancaster, and directed by Michael Pressman.

The story revolves around The Bears, little league champions of California, and their adventures. The team gets invited for an exhibition game with local champions, the Toros in Houston. They accept the invitation and arrive in Houston with so much excitement even though they just lost their coach Buttermaker and one of the best pitchers named Amanda. The Bears are also hoping to participate in the Japanese baseball championship later that year. Kelly Leak is one of the most popular players on the team who joins the journey to Houston with two hopes where one is to win the championship and the other is to meet his father named Mike who left him when he was just five years old. And Mike has left him after gifting a bicycle to Kelly. Even though Kelly meets his father, he gets disappointed the first time they met. What do you think is the cause for Kelly's disappointment with his father?

Filming locations

Houston, Texas, USA

Lancaster Hotel, Texas, USA

A Bullet for Pretty Boy

This movie is a real story and the biography of Charles Floyd. The action crime movie is written by Tony Huston, Larry Buchanan, Henry Rosenbaum and directed by Larry Buchanan.

Charles Floyd who is most commonly known as Charles "pretty boy" Floyd, has been engaging in gangster activities since he was a little boy. He had his life's turning point when he witnessed the murder of his father at a young age. After the tragic incident, Charles was determined to seek revenge from his father's killers and he manages to kill the murderer during a fight. He gets sentenced to a period of six years in jail and he escapes after four years and continues to engage in crimes. The police are after him every passing day as well. Do you think the pretty boy will get arrested again?

Filming locations

Lancaster, Texas, USA

Logan's Run (1976), The Old Man & the Gun (2018), Ollie Hopnoodle's Haven of Bliss (1988), When the Time Comes (1987), Fugitive Among Us (1992) are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in Lancaster. Do share with us if you know more...

