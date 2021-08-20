5 Cheapest Places To Live In Louisiana

Louisiana has some fantastic places to call home, and they aren't all too expensive! Louisiana is not always an easy place to live if you are looking for an affordable place. The housing market continues to rebound, and general goods and services continue to rise, but it feels like affordable housing could be a thing of the past. Louisiana still has some cities that qualify as affordable. HomeSnacks has compiled a list of the cheapest places to live in Louisiana using data and science.

Top 5:Patterson

Patterson is located in the southern part of the state, about an hour and a half from New Orleans and Baton Rouge; the town is the fifth most affordable in Louisiana.

Patterson is the place to go whenever you want to see gators, bears, or eagles in the swamps. Louisiana is not the best place to live without good reason. Patterson's low median home price of $101,000 and its high median income of $44,574 give Patterson the seventh-best price-to-income ratio in the state.

Top 4:Jackson

Jackson, Louisiana, gets its name from a man who became a national hero by defending New Orleans in 1815. Today, the town has a population of 5,041. Jackson stands out as the number 4 most affordable town in Louisiana.

Jackson has a challenging economy, and we won't sugarcoat it. Despite a low median income and a high unemployment rate, the median household income in the city is $34,063.

Jackson benefits from a significant amount of funding despite its scarcity. Housing is a prime example of this. At $84,500, the median home value is the sixth-lowest in the state. The median rent is $627 per month.

Jackson is a small town on its own, but it has access to one of Louisiana's most important urban centers. It is located about 40 minutes north of Baton Rouge, the state capital. You can reach New Orleans, the site of General Jackson's famous battle, in two hours.

Top 3:Abbeville

Abbeville, located 20 miles south of Lafayette, is Louisiana's most affordable city. Abbeville has the fifth-best home price to income ratio in Louisiana, with a median house price of $95,400 and a median household income of $38,900.

Abbeville has already been named one of Louisiana's best places to raise a family because of its low crime rate, good schools, and kid-friendly amenities like Palmetto Island State Park. It seems impossible that you can get all this for the lowest price in the state.

Top 2:Franklin

There are 45 miles between Franklin and Lafayette. Situated in the parish of St. Mary Parish, United States, Franklin is a small city. The area became a sugar port when steamboats were developed and large sugar plantations were established. Founded in 1806, the First United Methodist Church in Franklin was Louisiana's first Protestant church.

Franklin has one of the lowest living costs in America, so you won't struggle to believe it when you move there. The home price-income ratio of 2.0x (most affordable) makes Franklin one of the most affordable cities in Louisiana, and the income-to-rent ratio is 53.9x (57th lowest). Franklin's historic district has plenty of shopping to offer, so you have plenty of money to go shopping. Franklin had a population of 6,960.

Top 1:Oakdale

In south Louisiana, Oakdale is a city in Allen Parish. The population of Oakdale is 7,607. Due to its low housing prices for both buyers and renters, Oakdale, Louisiana, is the cheapest city in the state. Oakdale's median monthly rent of $444 is absurdly low compared to the national average. Statewide, it has the lowest home prices, with an average home price of $69,400. It isn't as hard as you think to pay your housing bill whether you live in Oakdale.

Did any of these cities surprise you? What are your thoughts on these rankings? Let us know in the comments below!

