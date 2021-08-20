5 Cheapest Places to Live in Kentucky

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ATlN_0bXTEjph00
freestocks/Unsplash

You need to choose the right location for your needs when moving to Kentucky. There are many factors to consider, for example, proximity to amenities, employment opportunities, and local schools. Many people, however, place great importance on affordability. An affordable place where the living costs are low is an attractive place for them to live. According to HomeSnacks rankings, these are the 5 cheapest places to live in Kentucky.

Top 5:Russellville

Russellville, in the south of the state, was named for Revolutionary War General William Russell. Jesse James was involved in a famous bank robbery there in the 18th century. Another distinction of the town is that it is the fifth cheapest place to live in the state.

Russellville has many affordable housing options. The median home value is $91,600, one of the lowest figures in the state. Apartments are still reasonably priced even if you're not in the market for a house. The median rent is $595 a month.

Approximately 80% of the national average is spent on living expenses in the town. Housing is the most significant factor contributing to this value, but you'll save on groceries and health care as well. Due to the area's challenging economy, these savings are essential. While the unemployment rate in the area is 11.12%, the median income is $36,840.

Russellville is generally located in a rural area. Nashville, Tennessee, is an hour and 15 minutes away if you want big-city entertainment. It is also possible to attend the local Tobacco and Heritage Festival while you are in town.

Top 4:Dayton

Dayton, a suburb of Cincinnati, is the fourth most affordable place in Kentucky. Despite its low cost of living, the city of Dayton is the fourth cheapest to rent on this list due to its exceptional home price. Dayton's median home value is $107,000, and its residents earn $52,515. Dayton's median home value is $107,000, and its residents earn $52,515.

Due to the low mortgage payment, you will have plenty of cash to go river boating along the Ohio River. With how much you're saving on housing, you might even be able to afford the yacht option.

Top 3:Bardstown

The population of Bardstown has steadily increased in recent years, and it's easy to see why. The fact that Bardstown is affordable is just icing on the cake since it already ranked among Kentucky's best families-friendly cities. Despite the disparity between raising a family in bourbon country and one of the best places to grow, parents also need a break from raising their children! Bardstown has one of the lowest median rents you'll see on this list at $676/month, and with a median income of $54,328, it's barely noticeable when the rent check clears.

Bardstown is located about 40 minutes south of Louisville.

Top 2:Flatwoods

We knew Flatwoods was a great place to live because it was rated 8/10 on our overall scale. Flatwoods guarantees you a safe and convenient commute, excellent amenities, and meager rent. Residents of the city earn $49,000 a year, and homes here sell for $91,600, making it the lowest-priced town in Kentucky. Flatwoods is one of the cheapest places in America to live, which is easy to believe when you live there.

Top 1:Princeton

Princeton, a small city in western Kentucky, is the cheapest place to live in Kentucky. The median home price in this region is $79,300, which is less expensive than a year's tuition at Princeton Ivy. A home with a median price of that low in Kentucky is the weakest in the state. The median income in Princeton is $40,574, making it the second most affordable place to pay off your mortgage.

In addition, if you rent instead of buy, your apartment's cost will be the second-lowest proportion of your salary in the state. Money will be no problem when the summertime Black Patch Heritage Festival rolls around.

Where would you raise a family in Kentucky? What would it be like? Please leave a comment with your thoughts!

Sources:

https://www.homesnacks.com/most-affordable-places-in-kentucky/

https://www.homesnacks.com/ky/princeton-cost-of-living/

https://www.homesnacks.com/ky/flatwoods-cost-of-living/

https://www.homesnacks.com/ky/bardstown-cost-of-living/

https://www.homesnacks.com/ky/dayton-cost-of-living/

https://www.homesnacks.com/ky/russellville-cost-of-living/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
25574 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Wyoming State

5 Best Burger Bars in Wyoming

You'll find some of the juiciest and most meaty burgers in the Cowboy State, ranging from the traditional bison burger to gourmet options made entirely of beef and grass-fed beef. The top burger joints in Wyoming deliver massive burgers to accommodate large appetites and are committed to providing the highest possible quality. From fast-food restaurants to high-end sit-down establishments, all of the burger restaurants mentioned on this page provide excellent service and delicious food.Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

5 Best Burger Bars in Virginia

If you get to find your favorite burger joint, this becomes a wonderful experience. With a first juicy bite of meat and cheese and to the last bite, you're sure to find Virginia's best burger establishments to become your favorite. We've rounded up the top 5 burger establishments in the state!Read full story
Wisconsin State

5 Best Burgers in Wisconsin

Wisconsin restaurants have been experimenting with the hamburger since the burger bars were starting to flourish in 1885. Food artists throughout the state experiment with slender, smooth, and laborious taste combinations, which results in burgers that are distinctive and imaginative and that you won't find on a standard restaurant menu. There are many options available; nevertheless, we have put together a list of five that you may wish to include in your list.Read full story
5 comments

5 Cheapest Places to Live in New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, the average household income is over $75,000. New Hampshire offers affordable living, as its cost of living is only slightly above the national average. No matter your age, New Hampshire is a great place to settle down and have fun. Whether you're just out of college, planning your family's future, or retired, New Hampshire is a great place to settle down and have you're considering moving to New England; Homesnacks has listed the 5 cheapest places to live in New Hampshire.Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

5 Cheapest Places to Live in Nebraska

There was a time when wild bison grazed on the open plains of Nebraska, and it was called "the beginning of the West." Nebraska has many historical attractions because most cities have preserved much of their tumultuous past. Nebraska has the lowest cost of living in every category, from housing to food to transportation, making moving here a pleasant experience. Nebraska has hot summers and cold winters. According to HomeSnacks, these are the 5 cheapest places to live in Nebraska.Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 Best Burger Bars in Pennsylvania

You can find hamburgers just about wherever in America; they are the iconic American dish. If you're looking for a lunch or dinner that's so good you won't be able to stop thinking about it, we know exactly where you should look. The tastiest hamburgers in Pennsylvania may be found at these five establishments.Read full story
32 comments

5 Best Burger Bars in South Dakota

Because South Dakota has so much good food, its burgers rank among some of the best in the United States. You can find everything from large, topping-filled burgers to classic cheeseburgers here. This means that every burger lover can visit.Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

5 Best Burger Bars in Tennessee

Making the perfect burger comes with an unlimited number of choices. No matter if you cherish the deep taste of classic American condiments such as ketchup, mustard, and cheese, or if you are a burger connoisseur, you can find it all at this restaurant.Read full story
3 comments

5 Best Burger Bars in Rhode Island

Feel like having a juicy burger? Enjoy a great American staple at one of the best eateries in the Ocean State. In Rhode Island, you can find everything from burgers made with pure beef to burgers topped with bacon. Mac and cheeseburgers can also be found at some locations, as well as vegetarian options. Take your choice at the 5 top state burger eateries.Read full story
2 comments
Oklahoma State

5 Best Burger Bars in Oklahoma

Burgers have to be one of the most popular foods in the United States. In Oklahoma, you may get your hands on a grass-fed beef burger that's been grilled to perfection, as well as a burger topped with Korean barbecue sauce and an irresistibly tasty fried onion burger (to name a few options). Find great renditions of everyone's favorite American classic in the following five locations.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy