5 Cheapest Places to Live in Kansas

Markus Winkler/Unsplash

Kansas can be difficult to find an affordable place to live. Despite rising housing prices and general consumer inflation, it feels like affordable living could be gone soon. Fortunately, there are still some affordable cities in Kansas. HomeSnacks compiled a list of the 5 cheapest places to live in Kansas using science and data. Kansas has the lowest cost of living in these cities.

Top 5:Atchison

Atchison, located along the Missouri River, was the birthplace of famed aviator Amelia Earhart and hosted the Amelia Earhart Festival annually in July. Besides being one of the most historical towns in Kansas, it is also known as the state's "most haunted town," attracting paranormal enthusiasts worldwide.

Atchison is located 45 miles northwest of Kansas City and is Kansas' fifth cheapest City. There are four museums in Atchison, making it one of Kansas' most historically rich cities. Atchison, Kansas, the median home value is $99,000, making a living in a historic town affordable. Rent in Atchison is also relatively cheap, with a median price tag of $615, so no matter what your housing situation is, there is a good deal for you in Atchison.

Top 4:Arkansas City

In Arkansas City, the first thing you should know is how to pronounce the "s" at the end of Arkansas, or you'll be called an Arkansas carpetbagger. In Arkansas City, which has a median price of $64,100, you can find the third cheapest house in Kansas once you know that. The residents of Arkansas City are the lowest income earners when it comes to paying for their homes. How is it that Arkansas City doesn't rank higher with all of these incredible statistics? Rents are the highest here, making the area the most expensive for renters. It doesn't matter where you live; Cowley Lake Waterfall offers beautiful trails and excellent fishing opportunities for everyone.

Top 3:Concordia

Concordia is situated in the Smoky Hills region of North Central Kansas, making it the third-cheapest place to live in Kansas. For history buffs in the area, Camp Concordia is a must-see WWII German POW camp. The historic Union Pacific Railroad Depot in Concordia is home to the National Orphan Train complex. In Concordia, there is a museum and a research center dedicated to preserving items from the Orphan Train Movement between 1854 and 1929. Concordia's median home price is $76,500, ranking seventh in the state. In addition, Concordia's median household income is $43,145, making it the seventh most prosperous City in Texas.

Top 2:Mulvane

Mulvane is one of the cheapest cities in Kansas and is a suburb of Wichita. Mulvane has a Snackability score of 8.5/10, which is suitable for schools, safe streets, a steady job market, and affordability.

The average monthly rent in Mulvane is $630, which is outrageously low. Approximately 60% of Kansas' average rent is lower than that of the nation. Mulvane offers the most affordable rent in Kansas, with a median income of $69,042. Mulvane also provides the cheapest rent in Kansas. The Kansas Star Casino is an excellent option since you already live in an ideal location for a low price.

Top 1:Pratt

Located 78 miles west of Wichita, Pratt is the county seat of Pratt County, KS, and is known for agriculture and oil production and wholesale and retail merchandising. The City is the most affordable in Kansas. Pratt has a median home value of $84,900, making it the tenth most affordable City in Arizona. Furthermore, Pratt homeowners spend the sixth-lowest percentage of their incomes on housing statewide. Thus, Pratt's high culture is on display at both the art museum and the history museum. Pratt offers 270 acres of open space, so this is the place to be if you want to save some money.

In Sunflower State, what are your favorite places to visit?

What are the most affordable Kansas cities? Feel free to leave a comment!

Comments / 4

