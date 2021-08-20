5 Cheapest Places to live in Iowa

tamara garcevic/Unsplash

Whether you are or what stage of your career you're in, Iowa is a great place to live and work. Across diverse fields, healthcare, and agriculture, we offer cutting-edge jobs and thriving communities.

The state of Iowa is more than just a great place to pursue a career - it's a place you and your family will love for many years to come with a quality of life that is as good as it gets. There are affordable living costs, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice "good things" - award-winning schools, delectable dining, arts and entertainment, and unique activities are all within reach.

Were you thinking about making your move to Iowa? HomeSnacks compiled a list of the five most affordable places to live in Iowa for 2021.

Top 5: Manchester

Located in Iowa's Delaware County, Manchester is a community of about 62,000 people. Manchester lies at U.S. Highway 20 and State Highway 13. It is the largest community in Delaware County. In terms of overall access and affordability to healthcare, Manchester ranks fifth on Iowa's affordability scale. About an hour's drive north of Cedar Rapids. There is a median rent of $576/month in Manchester, which is absurdly low. This is roughly half the average rent in Iowa, a state known for its super-low rent. Furthermore, Manchester's median income is $51,773, which places it 16th out of 24 counties in Iowa for rent-to-income.

Most homes in Manchester sell for more than $110,400. If you don't spend all your money on hotels, plenty will be left for boutique shopping in Manchester.

Top 4: Marshalltown

As the fourth cheapest city in Iowa, Marshalltown is located in the central part of the state between Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. With a population of 27,053, Marshalltown is the most populous city on this list, so many things are to do. Marshalltown's home price-to-income ratio is the fifth-best in the state, so you won't have to give up half your paycheck to live in a lovely house.

Top 3: Clarinda

Clarinda is a city in Page County, Iowa, and its county seat. It is located in Nodaway Township. Clarinda's motto is "Honor the Past...Imagine the Future." and they certainly live up to that. The history museum and an art museum in Clarinda will appeal to people passionate about liberal arts. Enjoy the high culture without scrimping and saving. Residents of Clarinda pay the seventh-lowest proportion of their income on housing. Clarinda has a median home value of $93,300 and a median household income of $50,013. Clarinda is located in southwest Iowa.

Top 2: Webster City

In 2021, Webster City ranks second lowest in living costs in Iowa. Webster City scored an 8/10 on our scale, with 8/10+ in most categories, so you know it's a great place to live. With the illustrious Boone River meandering along its eastern side, this city is ideal for fishing and kayaking. Webster City is a reasonably priced place to live for renters. Still, its affordability is enhanced because it is the second most accessible place in Iowa for paying off the mortgage. The unemployment rate in Webster City is under 3%, so you shouldn't have a problem finding a job here.

Top 1: Denison

Denison is the absolute cheapest place to live in Iowa for 2021. There aren't the most affordable homes on the market in Denison or the lowest rent in the state, but a combination of factors makes it the least expensive place in Iowa. With a median income of $54,190, Denison has the most highly-paid populace on this list.

Additionally, combined with Denison's median home price of $93,600, it means that the city's residents pay the smallest share of their income on housing. You won't be bored at Denison on a budget; there's plenty to keep you occupied.

In Western Iowa, Denison is located.

Among the places in Iowa that you could live, which would you choose? Do you prefer a rustic, rural area or a busy, urban setting? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

