The state of Utah is among the least understood in the US. In this state, you can find beautiful cities and cities with a wide range of amenities such as shopping, dining, and recreation. Salt Lake City, however, has one of the largest LGBT populations in the United States despite being a state dominated by the LDS church with a right-leaning group. Even if some seek to embrace freedom of choice, there are cities where conservativism can be uncomfortable for those who disagree with their surroundings. There tends to be some confusion caused by this. The best places to live are in some cities, but not in others. Based on various factors affecting desirability, we've compiled a list of the 20 worst places to live in Utah. A few examples are crime rates, housing, employment, and cost of living, as well as diversity or a lack thereof. These cities and suburbs all have concerns to point out.

Let us look at the 5 worst places to live in Utah as per statistics from MoneyInc. Check them out below:

Top 5: Midvale

The population of Midvale is 33,318. According to Road Snacks, it has the 4th highest crime rate in the state, making it one of Utah's worst places. According to local law enforcement, a resident has a 13.4% chance of being mugged if they are victims of robbery alone. Many people have been attacked, raped, and murdered. Utah has a lot of safer places to live than in Midvale.

Top 4: Hurricane

17,212 people are living in Hurricane. The unemployment rate is 5.4 percent. Families earn an average of $55,190 annually. A whopping 12.4% of people live below the poverty line, and we were shocked to learn this. In this area, robbery is one of the most common crimes.

Top 3: Grantsville

Only 11,021 people are living in Grantsville. At 5.4 percent, Hurricane has the same unemployment rate as Hurricane. Grantsville has a higher median household income but still has a high unemployment rate of 5.4 percent. Grantsville has a good job market, but finding a job is a challenge. In the United States, the median home value is $254,700. If you live in Grantsville, you're probably worried about getting robbed or becoming a victim of violent crime.

Top ​​2: Tooele

The population of Tooele is about 34,535, and it has a moderate size. With 6 percent of the people out of work, unemployment is relatively high. Home values are also not great. Home values are around $195,999 on average. The place is one of the challenging places to live in Utah, especially if you're looking for a job nearby. Finding a place to live with brighter employment prospects is better.

Top 1: Roosevelt

Roosevelt is a small town in Utah with just 7,041 residents living within its boundaries. Take a look at these reasons why you might want to pass on setting up a home in Roosevelt. Many people would be hesitant to move here just because of the economic outlook. Among the most troubling factors is the unemployment rate. There is an 8.7% unemployment rate in the area, which is frightening. As a result, the town's poverty rate rises. Home values are just $199,600 on average. Lower home values indicate there isn't much demand for them since more people are leaving than moving into Roosevelt. The combined household income is just $63,479 per year, which means that every family member works. Having five or four members makes it difficult to remain afloat for a family. One of the worst ten percent of all Utah cities has a high crime rate. Unemployment and poverty are certain factors contributing to this trend. Utah is home to many more prosperous areas.

How safe do you feel in your city at the moment? Comment below and tell us what you think.

