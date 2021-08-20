5 Worst Places to Live in Wyoming

Would you like to know which cities in Wyoming are the "worst'? RoadSnacks ranks the 5 worst places in Wyoming and the rankings are based on the overall crime rate, including violent crimes and property crimes, compared to other states in the U.S. The cities are ranked from lowest to highest. You have to consider that Wyoming has a much smaller population than the other states and that these rankings are based on per capita. Let us take a look at the 5 worst places to live in Wyoming:

Top 5: Powell

In its early years, Powell was a cattle town. Since then, it has grown economically. Today, oil drilling and farming are also important sources of income. Yet, many residents of this northwest Wyoming town are facing financial difficulties. Even though the median income in this area is $56,875, it has a poverty rate of 15.5%.

Yellowstone National Park is one and a half hours away from Powell. The Homesteader Museum is located just outside town if you don't feel like traveling. Additionally, Powell provides a home for Northwest College, an educational institution.

Top 4: Mills

Although Wyoming's numbers are notably better than those nationwide, there is a considerable difference between Wyoming's cities compared with one another. Let's take the schools as an example.

Schools outside of Casper, Mills, have some of the area's lowest funding and teacher-to-student ratios. Compared to the entire state, the average home value is $112,100 here. Whatever you think of 'cheap living,' the fact remains that homes are priced according to demand, and there isn't much demand in Mills. The poverty rate in this city is 10.7%.

Additionally, this area has the 11th highest crime rate in the state. Approximately one out of every 55.2 residents in Mills city limits is robbed every year. All those cars and houses were broken into.

Top 3: Evansville

Evansville, what the heck is happening? The chance that residents will be robbed here is one in 40.6. If you live here and haven't had anything stolen from you, your neighbor probably did. We haven't seen a ratio like that in a while. Perhaps the high unemployment rate plays a role. Evansville's unemployment rate is more than 1.2%, which ranks 28th in the state. This is genuinely Wyoming's worst place to live if you add it all up.

Top 2: Evanston

About an hour and a half southwest of Salt Lake City, Evanston is a modest town with 11,848 residents in the southwest corner of Wyoming. A transcontinental railroad brought the community into existence. As I-80 runs through town, the railroad line has largely been replaced by asphalt.

Although the highway is nearby, it does not provide enough economic support for the town. Despite the elevated 7.5% unemployment rate, the median income stands at a respectable $58,566. There are also housing and education shortages in the city. Great Schools only gives 6/10 ratings to the best schools in town.

Top 1: Riverton

Among Wyoming's worst places to live in 2021, Riverton ranks first. Some have defended Riverton as not as bad as it has been portrayed in the media, but this city deserves to be on the list when you look at the data.

Riverton has the highest crime rate in the entire state! In fact, every year, 1 in 25.6 residents live within city limits are robbed. That's a high number for Wyoming. There have been reports that the Wind River Indian Reservation area, where Riverton is located, has a notorious history of drug use and crimes.

The unemployment rate is 5.1%, the 12th highest in Wyoming, and the average family income is just under $52,463, the 6th highest. Here, 12.7% of the population lives below the poverty line.

Please let us know if you agree (or not) with our list! Comment below your ideas!

