7 Tips For Living a Happier Life in Texas

Just Go

A big portion of Texans is unhappy with their current situation. Rising crime rates, covid, the loss of jobs, and financial stability are just some of the reasons. In this article we feature some simply mindset shifts and habits that will allow you to drastically increase your quality of life.

Even while our mental health is mainly controlled by variables such as our constitution, genetics, and upbringing, studies suggest that we have control over about 40% of it. Happiness, in a nutshell, is a decision. Here are seven steps you may take to regain control of your life.

Make an effort to be cheerful. Be open to new and different things that make you feel accomplished and satisfied. Doing what we enjoy is a significant step toward enhancing our happiness. It's like exercising. If you exercise regularly, your body will get stronger and more resilient. Similarly, if you do things that enhance the quality of your life, your mind will become stronger and more resilient.

Develop a sense of self-compassion. Self-talk that is harsh and critical sets us up for a life of unhappiness. Imagine what you'd say to a buddy in a similar circumstance to help you develop self-compassion. For instance, if you had just gotten rejected from your dream job and it was a total shocker, what would you tell yourself? I hope you would say something like: "Hey there. It's OK. You tried your best and the world didn't unfold as we had hoped. It happens to everybody sometimes." So be your own best friend. Practice self-compassion and be loving toward yourself in hard times.

Cherish good moments. Extend the enjoyment of pleasant events as much as possible. Work on this by spending two to three minutes each day reflecting on one or two happy events. The longer you think about it, the more you'll remember how happy it made you. Be grateful for it. For example, one recent happy memory I have was when my friends and I rented a boat in Seattle. Another was spending time with my mom after she recovered from surgery.

Follow inspiring and motivating accounts and influencers on social media. Exercise, writing, and enjoying a cup of coffee or tea are all good ways to start the day with a sense of psychological grounding and anchoring. Following inspiring and/or motivating social accounts with intention may also be grounding. For instance, I follow a few pages on Instagram that are dedicated to gratitude and mindfulness. They inspire me to be grateful for all my blessings.

Make meditation a part of your everyday routine. Meditation has the ability to transform the brain totally. According to research, it can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. It has also been shown to increase neuroplasticity (the brain's ability to rewire itself) which helps us feel happier and more resilient.

Recognize that you are not alone in the world. We've all let down our guard at one point or another; we've all had our moments of despair. This realization helps us to feel less alone in the world. Instead, we start to see that everyone has weaknesses and flaws just like we do. We all have our own unique set of troubles that we're working to overcome. It's not about being perfect. It's about being a work-in-progress human who means well at the end of the day.

Social connection is key for happiness and long life. Make it a point to meet up with friends, spend time with your loved ones, or volunteer to help others. By so doing, you can get support for your needs and wants as well as contribute positively to the world around you. Furthermore, there are benefits to volunteering beyond happiness. A study has found that people who volunteered in their spare time had a 36% lower risk of dying within the six-year (2010-2015) follow-up than those who didn't volunteer. Additional research has found that people of all ages are happier and healthier if they spend time helping others. When we help others, it can make us feel valued and needed by our community which produces a positive cycle (helping leads to more positivity leads to helping).

