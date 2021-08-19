5 Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico

Matt Popovich/Unsplash

There are hundreds of beautiful cities in this world that everyone has to see. But unfortunately, there are also some cities that tourists should stay away from. Here is a list of some of the most dangerous cities in the world. The five cities listed below are all located in Mexico

Tijuana, Mexico

With 138 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, Tijuana is the world's most deadly city. Every day, about seven individuals are slain in this city. Poverty and violent crime, including as rape, murders, and kidnapping, are well-known in this city. Human trafficking and drug trafficking by various gangs are the major causes of this violence. A competition between the Sinaloa and Tijuana cartels is another source of violence.

Acapulco, Mexico

Acapulco is another one of the world's most hazardous cities. This city used to be a hangout for the Hollywood elite, but today it's a battleground for the drug war. Kidnappers, assassins, extortionists, vehicle thieves, and murderers are all active in the city's hillside areas, which are home to gangs like 221 or Los Locos. This violence has resulted in 111 murders per 100,000 persons.

Ciudad Victoria, Mexico

Ciudad Victoria is another of Mexico's most deadly cities, with 86 murders per 100,000 residents. These killings are the consequence of shootouts in the city between criminal gangs and police and the military. It also occurs as a result of shootouts between competing drug gangs and prison violence.

Cuidad Juarez, Mexico

Cuidad Juarez provided noisy musical entertainment and nightclubs to inhabitants of El Paso, Texas. However, due to high crime rates, its tourism has gone. With 86 murders per 100,000 people, this city has become one to avoid.

It is Mexico's most dangerous city for women. Violence, on the other hand, does not explicitly target Americans. In the event of carjacking, theft, robbery, burglary, or murder, travelers must exercise extreme caution and vigilance. To avoid any difficulty, you should ride in a bullet-resistant car rather than depending solely on the cops.

Irapuato, Mexico

It's a mid-sized Mexican city with a population of fewer than 400,000 people but an 81-percent murder rate. Turf disputes between the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel New Generation are causing this bloodshed.

Many films depict mass shootings in pubs with guys using assault weapons. The case was turned up to the federal authorities by local cops. However, the federal government has thus far been unable to deal with the violence.

I hope you liked this shortlist of the five most dangerous cities in Mexico. Let me know what you think about them and if you know any other very dangerous city!

Source: https://www.armormax.com/blog/most-dangerous-cities-in-the-world-2021-deadliest-most-violent/

