3 Movies that were filmed in Gainesville

Gainesville is home to a population of 133,997 and its economy is mainly based on the University of Florida, UF Health, and medical centers.

The city has provided many locations for great movies throughout history and a few of them are listed below;

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

A horror mystery written and directed by Victor Salva. The movie has won five awards including the Best Feature Film award at Crystal Reel Awards in 2002.

Darry Jenner and Patricia Jenner are siblings and freshman year college students returning to their home for spring break with the family. On the way, they witness an unusual situation where a strange-looking man wearing a trench coat and a hat with a fully covered face, is pushing something down a tunnel in an old and dark church basement at night. The brother-sister duo decides to see what the man pushed down and they are horrified by what they saw as the dump was full of parts of human bodies. Terrified Darry and Trish try to get help from someone but unfortunately, the creeper notices them and wants them as his meal because he eats human parts to regenerate his body. Do you think these siblings will be able to escape the creepy man to save their lives?

Filming locations

15150 NW Gainesville Road, Reddick, Florida, USA

Florida, USA

Run the Race (2018)

A faith-based sports drama written by Jake McEntire, Jason Baumgardner, Chris Dowling and directed by Chris Dowling.

Zach Truett and Michael Truett are two brothers from a small Southern town who are currently studying in Highschool. They live together in an apartment near school all by themselves as well. As time goes o,n these two brothers get to face many problems in school and personal lives as one of them possesses a deep-rooted faith towards god while the other one doesn't believe in God. The movie revolves around their life story and how faith in God helps them win their lives overcoming all the obstacles.

If you are a fan of faith-based movies, this is a must-watch for you.

Filming locations

The University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida, USA

Gainesville, Florida, USA

Bessemer, Alabama, USA

Just Cause (1995)

An action crime drama, based on John Katzenbach's novel and the screenplay is written by Jeb Stuart, Peter Stone and directed by Arne Glimcher.

Bobby Earl Ferguson, a man who has been arrested as a murderer by officers named Tanny and Wilcox. According to the officers, Bobby has kidnapped an eleven years old girl named Joanie Shriver and murdered after raping her. The case has been going on for eight years and he is finally sentenced to death as his own lawyer didn't work hard enough for freedom. After the sentence was issued, Bobby writes a letter to his grandmother Evangeline and asks her to hire a law professor named Paul Armstrong who works at Harvard University. Evangeline flies to Cambridge and meets the professor and requests him to take her grandson's case. Paul hesitates at first as he has not practiced law in 25 years but after his wife's convincing words, Paul agrees to take the case. He listens to Bobby's story where Bobby tells him that the two officers who arrested him have accused him of false charges. As the case continues, Paul starts to realize the true personality of Bobby and he gets disappointed for agreeing to help him. Do you think Bobby will be free after the final hearing of the case?

Filming locations

Gainesville, Florida, USA

Doc Hollywood (1991), Parenthood (1989), Trash (1999), Miracle Child (1993) are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in Gainesville. Do share with us if you know more...

