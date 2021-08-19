3 Movies that were filmed in Miramar

Timur Romanov/Unsplash

Miramar is a city in southern Florida with a population of 122,041. The city possesses a great collection of unique landmarks including the Miramar Cultural Center and Arts Park. Comcast of South Florida, Strayer University, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are the main employers in the city that contribute to its economy.

Miramar is known to be a great location provider for many successful movies throughout history. A few out of many such movies are listed below:

Faith-Filled Christmas (2017)

A drama, written by Don McChesney, Amy Simonson, and directed by Don McChesney. The movie was formerly known as "Salted Christmas"

Emily and Simon Fairway, an old married couple who lives on an independent site of a retirement community. As the administrator of the retirement community leaves the town for a business meeting, Simon's friend named Byron becomes the new administrator for a few days and Byron plans to stage some Christmas-based games for the residents in the community. Even though Simon was supposed to join Emily to visit their children, he convinces her and stays with Byron as he is excited about the games. Emily visits her son Walter with a friend. Walter was adopted by Emily and Simon when he was 12 years old and now he has his own family with two adopted sons. Walter and his wife take care of these children very well as Emily and Simon have set a good example on raising kids and take care of them. They have taught their son the importance of kids no matter they are biological or adopted.

The movie shows the incidents happening within just a day, a Saturday before Christmas. Also, this is a great faith-based movie about foster parents and children and interracial adoptions and this gives away the very important message of everyone is human after all.

Filming locations

Miramar, Florida, USA

The Rat King (2019)

A documentary, written by Joshua Braden, Chase Colangelo, and directed by Joshua Braden.

This is a great documentary that follows the interesting life events of a group of seniors in high school. The story covers ten months of these student's lives where they engage in so many adventurous activities other than their studies. Most of these adventures like double doozie challenges, exciting prom events, and ultimately the graduation are experienced by everyone who went to high school and this movie makes them miss the good times in the life which never come back. Like every one of us, this group of seniors also going to miss high school days after they are graduated and they try their best to live and experience the high school days to the fullest. What would you do if you get a chance to go back to your high school days?

Filming locations

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Miramar Beach, Florida, USA

The Last Thanksgiving (2020)

A horror story written and directed by Erick Lorinc.

The story follows the actions of a family of cannibalistic pilgrims where they attack and destroy a restaurant that has been kept open for Thanksgiving. According to them, the shop has offended them and their cultural values and that is the reason behind the attack. Do you think it is fair to be offended by a restaurant that is open for Thanksgiving?

A movie that resembles 80's slasher movies and a must-watch holiday movie around Thanksgiving.

Filming locations

Derry's Family Restaurant- 6569 Pembroke Road Hollywood, Florida, USA

Miramar, Florida, USA (filming city)

Moonlight (2016), Anunnaki’s Greatest Story Never Told (to be released), Sommore Chandelier Status (2013) are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in this beautiful city. Do you know any other movies? Please share with us...

