3 movies that were filmed in Hollywood, Florida

The city is home to a population of 154,817 and the city has a hot temperature throughout the year. Memorial Healthcare System, Supermarkets, and tourism are some of the main employers that contribute to the city's economy.

The city's landmarks such as the beautiful coastal areas have provided great locations for many movies. A few of them are mentioned below:

All About the Benjamins (2002)

An action-comedy written by Ronald Lang, Ice Cube and directed by Kevin Bray.

Bucum Jackson, a bounty hunter who gangs up with a man who works as a small-time con artist named Reggie Wright. Reggie has been released on bail recently and he is also escaping from court appearances, in order to chase a missing stack of diamonds and a lottery ticket which is worth a whopping million dollars and the diamonds are worth more than twenty million dollars as well. Bucum and Reggie are greedy for this money and they trap themselves in a very dangerous situation where they get shot and even that does not stop them from chasing the money and the diamonds. After a while, they start competing with each other and are also in a race to be the first to find the money and their girlfriends join the mission as well.

This is a thrilling comedy which you must watch if you are into exciting and funny stories.

Filming locations

Hollywood, Florida, USA

From Justin to Kelly (2003)

A romantic musical comedy written by Kim Fuller and directed by Robert Iscove.

Kelly is a young girl who works as a singer in a Texas dive bar and she joins with her best friends Kaya and Alexa for a getaway to Florida for the spring break. These three girls are full of hopes to have fun in Miami.

Justin, Brandon, and Eddie are three college students from Pennsylvania who also arrive in Florida to have fun during their spring break. Brandon and Justin hope to party the whole time while Eddie is hoping to meet his unseen girlfriend named Lizzie who he met online a few months before and has been communicating via emails since then.

Meanwhile, when Kaya and Alexa are having fun on the beach, Kelly sees Justin and her heart skips a beat at the moment they look into each other's eyes and later they realize that the feelings they had on the first meeting were mutual but unfortunately, Alexa is also interested about Justin and she is someone who doesn't think twice even to betray a friend. Amidst all the chaos Kelly and Justin exchange numbers before they leave Miami and Justin loses Kelly's number. Do you think the true love between these two will find its way?

Filming locations

Fourt Lauderdale, Florida, USA

Hollywood, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007)

A documentary written and directed by Seth Gordon. This has won nine awards including the Best Documentary.

The story follows the journey of Steve Wiebe who defeated a world record in the video game Donkey Kong. The record that Steve managed to break was by a legendary video game player named Billy Mitchell 25 years ago in the early 1980s. Also, Steve flew to Florida expecting that Mitchell will compete with him for the Guinness world records in 2007. Do you think these two compete for the world record?

Filming locations

New Hampshire, USA

Hollywood, Florida, USA

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), Porky's (1981), Body Heat (1981), Cape Fear (1991), Striptease (1996) are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in Hollywood. Do share with us if you know more...

