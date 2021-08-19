Hollywood, FL

3 movies that were filmed in Hollywood, Florida

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vNKA_0bW23LMc00
Jakob Owens/Unsplash

The city is home to a population of 154,817 and the city has a hot temperature throughout the year. Memorial Healthcare System, Supermarkets, and tourism are some of the main employers that contribute to the city's economy.

The city's landmarks such as the beautiful coastal areas have provided great locations for many movies. A few of them are mentioned below:

All About the Benjamins (2002)

An action-comedy written by Ronald Lang, Ice Cube and directed by Kevin Bray.

Bucum Jackson, a bounty hunter who gangs up with a man who works as a small-time con artist named Reggie Wright. Reggie has been released on bail recently and he is also escaping from court appearances, in order to chase a missing stack of diamonds and a lottery ticket which is worth a whopping million dollars and the diamonds are worth more than twenty million dollars as well. Bucum and Reggie are greedy for this money and they trap themselves in a very dangerous situation where they get shot and even that does not stop them from chasing the money and the diamonds. After a while, they start competing with each other and are also in a race to be the first to find the money and their girlfriends join the mission as well.

This is a thrilling comedy which you must watch if you are into exciting and funny stories.

Filming locations

Hollywood, Florida, USA

From Justin to Kelly (2003)

A romantic musical comedy written by Kim Fuller and directed by Robert Iscove.

Kelly is a young girl who works as a singer in a Texas dive bar and she joins with her best friends Kaya and Alexa for a getaway to Florida for the spring break. These three girls are full of hopes to have fun in Miami.

Justin, Brandon, and Eddie are three college students from Pennsylvania who also arrive in Florida to have fun during their spring break. Brandon and Justin hope to party the whole time while Eddie is hoping to meet his unseen girlfriend named Lizzie who he met online a few months before and has been communicating via emails since then.

Meanwhile, when Kaya and Alexa are having fun on the beach, Kelly sees Justin and her heart skips a beat at the moment they look into each other's eyes and later they realize that the feelings they had on the first meeting were mutual but unfortunately, Alexa is also interested about Justin and she is someone who doesn't think twice even to betray a friend. Amidst all the chaos Kelly and Justin exchange numbers before they leave Miami and Justin loses Kelly's number. Do you think the true love between these two will find its way?

Filming locations

Fourt Lauderdale, Florida, USA

Hollywood, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007)

A documentary written and directed by Seth Gordon. This has won nine awards including the Best Documentary.

The story follows the journey of Steve Wiebe who defeated a world record in the video game Donkey Kong. The record that Steve managed to break was by a legendary video game player named Billy Mitchell 25 years ago in the early 1980s. Also, Steve flew to Florida expecting that Mitchell will compete with him for the Guinness world records in 2007. Do you think these two compete for the world record?

Filming locations

New Hampshire, USA

Hollywood, Florida, USA

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), Porky's (1981), Body Heat (1981), Cape Fear (1991), Striptease (1996) are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in Hollywood. Do share with us if you know more...

Sources

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hollywood,_Florida

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0278295/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0339034/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0923752/?ref_=adv_li_tt

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
25574 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Wyoming State

5 Best Burger Bars in Wyoming

You'll find some of the juiciest and most meaty burgers in the Cowboy State, ranging from the traditional bison burger to gourmet options made entirely of beef and grass-fed beef. The top burger joints in Wyoming deliver massive burgers to accommodate large appetites and are committed to providing the highest possible quality. From fast-food restaurants to high-end sit-down establishments, all of the burger restaurants mentioned on this page provide excellent service and delicious food.Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

5 Best Burger Bars in Virginia

If you get to find your favorite burger joint, this becomes a wonderful experience. With a first juicy bite of meat and cheese and to the last bite, you're sure to find Virginia's best burger establishments to become your favorite. We've rounded up the top 5 burger establishments in the state!Read full story
Wisconsin State

5 Best Burgers in Wisconsin

Wisconsin restaurants have been experimenting with the hamburger since the burger bars were starting to flourish in 1885. Food artists throughout the state experiment with slender, smooth, and laborious taste combinations, which results in burgers that are distinctive and imaginative and that you won't find on a standard restaurant menu. There are many options available; nevertheless, we have put together a list of five that you may wish to include in your list.Read full story
5 comments

5 Cheapest Places to Live in New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, the average household income is over $75,000. New Hampshire offers affordable living, as its cost of living is only slightly above the national average. No matter your age, New Hampshire is a great place to settle down and have fun. Whether you're just out of college, planning your family's future, or retired, New Hampshire is a great place to settle down and have you're considering moving to New England; Homesnacks has listed the 5 cheapest places to live in New Hampshire.Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

5 Cheapest Places to Live in Nebraska

There was a time when wild bison grazed on the open plains of Nebraska, and it was called "the beginning of the West." Nebraska has many historical attractions because most cities have preserved much of their tumultuous past. Nebraska has the lowest cost of living in every category, from housing to food to transportation, making moving here a pleasant experience. Nebraska has hot summers and cold winters. According to HomeSnacks, these are the 5 cheapest places to live in Nebraska.Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 Best Burger Bars in Pennsylvania

You can find hamburgers just about wherever in America; they are the iconic American dish. If you're looking for a lunch or dinner that's so good you won't be able to stop thinking about it, we know exactly where you should look. The tastiest hamburgers in Pennsylvania may be found at these five establishments.Read full story
32 comments

5 Best Burger Bars in South Dakota

Because South Dakota has so much good food, its burgers rank among some of the best in the United States. You can find everything from large, topping-filled burgers to classic cheeseburgers here. This means that every burger lover can visit.Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

5 Best Burger Bars in Tennessee

Making the perfect burger comes with an unlimited number of choices. No matter if you cherish the deep taste of classic American condiments such as ketchup, mustard, and cheese, or if you are a burger connoisseur, you can find it all at this restaurant.Read full story
3 comments

5 Best Burger Bars in Rhode Island

Feel like having a juicy burger? Enjoy a great American staple at one of the best eateries in the Ocean State. In Rhode Island, you can find everything from burgers made with pure beef to burgers topped with bacon. Mac and cheeseburgers can also be found at some locations, as well as vegetarian options. Take your choice at the 5 top state burger eateries.Read full story
2 comments
Oklahoma State

5 Best Burger Bars in Oklahoma

Burgers have to be one of the most popular foods in the United States. In Oklahoma, you may get your hands on a grass-fed beef burger that's been grilled to perfection, as well as a burger topped with Korean barbecue sauce and an irresistibly tasty fried onion burger (to name a few options). Find great renditions of everyone's favorite American classic in the following five locations.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy