3 Movies that were filmed in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines is a city located in southern Broward County, Florida, and home to a population of 173,591 residents. The city is the eleventh most populous city in Florida. Also, the city is known to have been affected by several hurricanes. Retail and local businesses are the main employers of the city that contribute to its economy.

This beautiful city has provided great locations for many movies. A few out of the list are mentioned below:

Bully (2001)

A crime story based on the novel "Bully: A True Story of High School Revenge" by Jim Schutz, the screenplay by David McKenna, Roger Pullis, and directed by Larry Clark.

Marty Puccio, a high school guy who is in a situation in his life where he can no longer tolerate the bullying of his best friend named Bobby Kent. As a result, Marty takes a drastic decision to murder Bobby and many of his friends support his decision including his girlfriend because Marty's girlfriend also has become a victim of Bobby's bullying.

While planning the murder, the group realizes what could happen after their crime and they begin to question their decision. Do you think they will kill their friend?

The interesting fact about this movie is that this story has really happened in a small Florida town and the novel is based on true life events.

Filming locations

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA

A Bridge Life: Finding Our Way Home (2009)

A documentary written and directed by Joshua Grossberg.

The documentary follows how a man helped the people who were affected by Hurricane Katrina in September 2005 and Dan Sheffer is the incredible man who helped so many people when they were in need.

Dan Sheffer is a loan officer and while he was traveling from Florida to Houston, he comes across the victims of the Hurricane as most of them were transferred to Florida when he was there. Keeping aside all of his personal works, his goal becomes transportation of evacuees to Plantation, Florida. He also decides to help the victims with food, shelters, and temporary jobs In order to get the affected people on their feet again. Dan focuses only on the well-being of the affected group of people and he stops considering his works for a long time as well.

This is a great documentary that speaks about empathy and humanity.

Filming locations

Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA

Houston, Texas, USA

Charlie's Eye (2010)

A drama written and directed by Gina M. Garcia.

A lesbian couple gets stuck inside a house with a doctor who is known to be unethical and corrupted when a dangerous hurricane hits Florida. One woman in this couple is a detective and the other one is expecting a baby. Unfortunately, during the hurricane the pregnant woman's water breaks and they are helpless. Do you think the baby will be delivered safely?

This movie is made with a new perspective on the world about pregnancy, homosexuality, addictions, and different phobias. This talks widely about normalizing same-sex parents having children and taking care of them as well. If you are someone who struggles to accept the above-mentioned social circumstances, this movie would definitely be helpful to change your perspectives.

Filming locations

Lapu Lapu City, Cebu, Philippines

Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA

Anunnaki’s Greatest Story Never Told (To be released), No Laws in Love (To Be Released), Silhouette (2020), The Last Today (2021), Crossing Over Rocks (2013) are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in Pembroke Pines. Do you know any other movies? Please share with us…

