3 Movies that were filmed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral is the 117th most populous city in the United States with a population of 200,972. The city's economy is mainly based on healthcare services,retail and tourism.

The city has provided great locations for many movies and a few of them are listed below;

Coupe de Ville (1990)

A comedy drama written by Mike Binder and directed by Joe Roth.

Buddy Libner, Marvin Libner and Robbert Bobby Libner are three brothers who have been away from each other for five long years, meet for the first time. At the moment they meet one brother is a sergeant, the other one is full of positive hopes for the future while the remaining brother is a young and free troublemaker. Even though these guys can not stand each other much, they have one task to finish together as they have to drive a vintage Coupe de Ville car home and this car is a birthday gift for their mother on her 50th birthday by their loving father. They must deliver the car to their mother without any damage as well. Though the brothers are not so close with each other, all of the are very close to their father and one might also think that this is a brilliantly planned situation to unite the brothers by their dad because the three guys really start getting to know each other a bit more on their way home.

A great and funny movie that speak about sibling relationships, if you ve got them you must see this movie as well.

Filming location

Cape Coral, Florida,USA

Terror Inside (2008)

A science fiction horror and thriller story written and directed by Joe G. Lenders.

Joe, a university student who is collecting geological samples from a small city in Florida for a university project who also has a developing romantic connection with a diner waitress in the town named Maria. While Joe was collecting samples, he unknowingly unleashes a dangerous virus, and Joe himself becomes infected and a carrier of the virus. This virus mainly affects the thought process of a human where it attacks the pain and pleasure senses and the victims engage in strange and horrible self-harming behaviors to feel pleasure.

Allen, a man who also has a romantic relationship with Maria arrives in the city and he is shocked to see the changes in the town and people. He finds out about the virus as well as Joe.

Meanwhile, Joe spreads the virus to his university students and professors, and one university instructor plans to use the virus as a biological weapon to destroy his enemies. Do you think the instructor will be able to use the virus as a biological weapon?

Filming location

Cape Coral, Florida, USA

I'm No Dummy (2009)

A comedy documentary written and directed by Bryan W. Simon.

This is the ultimate documentary that is made on ventriloquism where everyone could understand the importance of it and appreciate the talent of the ones who do it.

With the involvement of one of the greatest comedy central comedians Jeff Dunham and other artists, this story manages to make a great impact on the people and change their point of view in ventriloquism and this movie is also very funny and entertaining to watch. If you have always been curious about ventriloquism, this is a must-watch for you.

Filming locations

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Cape Coral, Florida, USA

Detroit, Michigan, USA

The Fat Spy (1966), True Value (To be released), Snap (2011), Pose Down (2007), Royal Faceoff (2006) are some more of the other movies that were filmed in this beautiful city. Do share with us if you know more…

