Cape Coral, FL

3 Movies that were filmed in Cape Coral

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6BHT_0bW1u9n000
Atikh Bana/Unsplash

Cape Coral is the 117th most populous city in the United States with a population of 200,972. The city's economy is mainly based on healthcare services,retail and tourism.

The city has provided great locations for many movies and a few of them are listed below;

Coupe de Ville (1990)

A comedy drama written by Mike Binder and directed by Joe Roth.

Buddy Libner, Marvin Libner and Robbert Bobby Libner are three brothers who have been away from each other for five long years, meet for the first time. At the moment they meet one brother is a sergeant, the other one is full of positive hopes for the future while the remaining brother is a young and free troublemaker. Even though these guys can not stand each other much, they have one task to finish together as they have to drive a vintage Coupe de Ville car home and this car is a birthday gift for their mother on her 50th birthday by their loving father. They must deliver the car to their mother without any damage as well. Though the brothers are not so close with each other, all of the are very close to their father and one might also think that this is a brilliantly planned situation to unite the brothers by their dad because the three guys really start getting to know each other a bit more on their way home.

A great and funny movie that speak about sibling relationships, if you ve got them you must see this movie as well.

Filming location

Cape Coral, Florida,USA

Terror Inside (2008)

A science fiction horror and thriller story written and directed by Joe G. Lenders.

Joe, a university student who is collecting geological samples from a small city in Florida for a university project who also has a developing romantic connection with a diner waitress in the town named Maria. While Joe was collecting samples, he unknowingly unleashes a dangerous virus, and Joe himself becomes infected and a carrier of the virus. This virus mainly affects the thought process of a human where it attacks the pain and pleasure senses and the victims engage in strange and horrible self-harming behaviors to feel pleasure.

Allen, a man who also has a romantic relationship with Maria arrives in the city and he is shocked to see the changes in the town and people. He finds out about the virus as well as Joe.

Meanwhile, Joe spreads the virus to his university students and professors, and one university instructor plans to use the virus as a biological weapon to destroy his enemies. Do you think the instructor will be able to use the virus as a biological weapon?

Filming location

Cape Coral, Florida, USA

I'm No Dummy (2009)

A comedy documentary written and directed by Bryan W. Simon.

This is the ultimate documentary that is made on ventriloquism where everyone could understand the importance of it and appreciate the talent of the ones who do it.

With the involvement of one of the greatest comedy central comedians Jeff Dunham and other artists, this story manages to make a great impact on the people and change their point of view in ventriloquism and this movie is also very funny and entertaining to watch. If you have always been curious about ventriloquism, this is a must-watch for you.

Filming locations

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Cape Coral, Florida, USA

Detroit, Michigan, USA

The Fat Spy (1966), True Value (To be released), Snap (2011), Pose Down (2007), Royal Faceoff (2006) are some more of the other movies that were filmed in this beautiful city. Do share with us if you know more…

Sources

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cape_Coral,_Florida

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0099310/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0926341/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0926091/?ref_=adv_li_tt

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
25574 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Wyoming State

5 Best Burger Bars in Wyoming

You'll find some of the juiciest and most meaty burgers in the Cowboy State, ranging from the traditional bison burger to gourmet options made entirely of beef and grass-fed beef. The top burger joints in Wyoming deliver massive burgers to accommodate large appetites and are committed to providing the highest possible quality. From fast-food restaurants to high-end sit-down establishments, all of the burger restaurants mentioned on this page provide excellent service and delicious food.Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

5 Best Burger Bars in Virginia

If you get to find your favorite burger joint, this becomes a wonderful experience. With a first juicy bite of meat and cheese and to the last bite, you're sure to find Virginia's best burger establishments to become your favorite. We've rounded up the top 5 burger establishments in the state!Read full story
Wisconsin State

5 Best Burgers in Wisconsin

Wisconsin restaurants have been experimenting with the hamburger since the burger bars were starting to flourish in 1885. Food artists throughout the state experiment with slender, smooth, and laborious taste combinations, which results in burgers that are distinctive and imaginative and that you won't find on a standard restaurant menu. There are many options available; nevertheless, we have put together a list of five that you may wish to include in your list.Read full story
5 comments

5 Cheapest Places to Live in New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, the average household income is over $75,000. New Hampshire offers affordable living, as its cost of living is only slightly above the national average. No matter your age, New Hampshire is a great place to settle down and have fun. Whether you're just out of college, planning your family's future, or retired, New Hampshire is a great place to settle down and have you're considering moving to New England; Homesnacks has listed the 5 cheapest places to live in New Hampshire.Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

5 Cheapest Places to Live in Nebraska

There was a time when wild bison grazed on the open plains of Nebraska, and it was called "the beginning of the West." Nebraska has many historical attractions because most cities have preserved much of their tumultuous past. Nebraska has the lowest cost of living in every category, from housing to food to transportation, making moving here a pleasant experience. Nebraska has hot summers and cold winters. According to HomeSnacks, these are the 5 cheapest places to live in Nebraska.Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 Best Burger Bars in Pennsylvania

You can find hamburgers just about wherever in America; they are the iconic American dish. If you're looking for a lunch or dinner that's so good you won't be able to stop thinking about it, we know exactly where you should look. The tastiest hamburgers in Pennsylvania may be found at these five establishments.Read full story
32 comments

5 Best Burger Bars in South Dakota

Because South Dakota has so much good food, its burgers rank among some of the best in the United States. You can find everything from large, topping-filled burgers to classic cheeseburgers here. This means that every burger lover can visit.Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

5 Best Burger Bars in Tennessee

Making the perfect burger comes with an unlimited number of choices. No matter if you cherish the deep taste of classic American condiments such as ketchup, mustard, and cheese, or if you are a burger connoisseur, you can find it all at this restaurant.Read full story
3 comments

5 Best Burger Bars in Rhode Island

Feel like having a juicy burger? Enjoy a great American staple at one of the best eateries in the Ocean State. In Rhode Island, you can find everything from burgers made with pure beef to burgers topped with bacon. Mac and cheeseburgers can also be found at some locations, as well as vegetarian options. Take your choice at the 5 top state burger eateries.Read full story
2 comments
Oklahoma State

5 Best Burger Bars in Oklahoma

Burgers have to be one of the most popular foods in the United States. In Oklahoma, you may get your hands on a grass-fed beef burger that's been grilled to perfection, as well as a burger topped with Korean barbecue sauce and an irresistibly tasty fried onion burger (to name a few options). Find great renditions of everyone's favorite American classic in the following five locations.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy