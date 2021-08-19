3 Movies that were filmed in Port St. Lucie

pawel szvmanski/Unsplash

Port St. Lucie is a city with a population of 201,846 and is also home to many animals and birds. This city also possesses botanical gardens with several native plants and flowers. The city's economy is mainly based on agriculture, construction, and retails.

The city is not only known for its beauty but also for providing great locations for several movies. A few of them are listed below:

Redemption (2004)

A drama written by Jose H. Garafolo, R. Michael Mcwhorter, and directed by Jose H. Garofalo.

The story follows the life events of five people who meet each other at a bus terminal as strangers. All these five people hide dark secrets of their pasts and the crimes they have committed and all of them regret their past actions as well. When this group of people struggles to get over their pasts, a generous Trailways clerk steps up in order to help these people get rid of the haunts of their past actions. The clerk shows them the path to see life from a different perspective and also assists to reveal the assigned destiny for each of them and teach them to claim Redemption of their lives.

Filming locations

Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA

West Palm Beach, Florida, USA

Andrew Jenks, Room 335

A documentary by Andrew Jenks.

Andrew Jenks, a 19 years old man who moves into an assisted living facility for elders in Florida with two of his friends in order to experience life among elderly people and also to learn and document how life goes on in that place. Among the elderly, these three youngsters get to experience many life lessons that include all kinds of emotions like happiness, sadness, and joy. Andrew and his friends become very attached to a few people who live in the assisted living center and Tammy, Bill, Dotty, and Libby are a few of them. They teach the youngsters life.

This is a heart-touching movie that must be seen by everyone and most youngsters have decided to work in assisted living Centers like Andrew Jenks after watching this movie.

Filming location

Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA

Rescue Me (2015)

An action crime drama, written by Jon Aguiar, Gerard Lima, Jonathan Schwark, and directed by Jonathan Schwark.

Robyn Campbell, a little girl whose father is a special agent in charge of the FBI and who gets kidnapped with her best friend named Chloe Hart. Alex Campbell is Robyn's father and he is determined to find the little girls and to take any drastic measure in order to fulfill his goal. Meanwhile, Alex also realizes that even the closest people around him are not trustworthy but he trusts Matt and Kyle as they have been worked with him for a long time as his associates, and also Alex teams up with the two in order to fight the kidnapper.

The mad person who kidnapped the girls starts to act weird and that scares Alex leaving him with confusion about the safety of the girls. Do you think Alex and his team will rescue Robyn and Chloe without any harm to them or the team?

Filming locations

Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA

Girl Blood Sport (2019), Wicked Games (1994), Dirty Cop No Donut (1999), The Wishing Stone (2002), Scary Tales: The Return of Mr. Longfellow (2003) are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in Port St. Lucie. Do you know any other movies? Please share with us…

