3 Movies that were filmed in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, one of the main cities of the Miami metropolitan area with a population of 182,437. The city is named after forts that were built during the Second Seminole War. This is also a major tourist attraction in the state of Florida.

This city is not only known for pretty seashores but also for providing great locations for many movies. A few of them are listed below.

Marley and Me (2008)

A comedy family drama based on the book written by John Grogan, Screenplay by Scott Frank, Don Roos, and directed by David Frankel.

John and Jenny are newly married couples who are eager to escape their homes in Michigan and start a new life in a beautiful cottage in south Florida. Both of them are journalists and get hired soon after their arrival to the new place. Everything in their life flows smoothly and John starts to see changes in Jenny's behavior that suggest she wants to become a mother. John decides to adopt a puppy and see whether they are ready to have children yet. They then get a yellow labrador retriever puppy whose name is Marley and named after the famous musician. The puppy causes many positive changes in their lives but Marley is very stubborn as well. Later, when they have kids and grow a family of their own, John and Jenny realize that the dog is also a member of their little family.

Filming locations

West Chester, Pennsylvania, USA

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

Rock of Ages (2012)

A comedy musical drama, written by Justin Theroux, Chris D'Arienzo, Allan Loeb, and directed by Adam Shankman.

Sherrie Christian, a young girl with many dreams of being a rockstar, comes to Hollywood from Tulsa to achieve her goals in 1987. In Hollywood, she gets lucky enough to get helped by the famous Drew Boley who also has the same story as this young girl. Drew works at the Bourbon club and he is also one of the main reasons many dreamers got their chances in rock music. Even though Drew works in the Bourbon club, the manager of this club hates people whose passion is rock music but the manager agrees to hire Sherrie as a server after a lot of convincing by Drew. As time goes on, a romantic connection starts to bloom between Drew and Sherrie. This story tells you how the two starts being successful together and how they make the Bourbon club a successful business that became their home when they didn't have anything.

If you are a lover of 80's music, fashion, and romance, this is a must-watch for you.

Filming locations

Miami, Florida, USA

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

The Hours (2002)

A romantic drama based on the novel 'Mrs. Dalloway' by Michael Cunningham and the movie is directed by Stephen Daldry. The movie has won forty-three awards including an Oscar.

A pregnant housewife named Laura Brown who is planning a party for her husband gets distracted by an interesting novel named "Mrs. Dalloway" as the novel resembles a lot of her life. She gets attached to the characters of the book and one of the characters is a modern woman who plans on throwing a party while one of the other characters dies due to HIV AIDS.

Filming locations

Biltmore Hotel - 1200 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables, Florida, USA

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

Caddyshack (1980), Porky's (1981), Cape Fear (1991), Wild Things (1998) are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in this beautiful city. Do let us know if you know more…

