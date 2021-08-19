5 Cheapest Places to Live in Indiana

Indiana is known for its Indianapolis Colts, friendly people, and many great, affordable places to live. The Midwest state of Indiana is filled with attractions and amenities that make it a popular destination with visitors. There's something for everyone from the top-rated Children's Museum of Indianapolis to the Indiana Dunes National Park. There are several affordable places to live in Indiana that you should look at if you plan on moving there soon. Check out HomeSnacks' list of the 5 cheapest places to live in Indiana for 2021.

Top 5:Elwood

The fifth cheapest place to live in Indiana is about an hour north of Indianapolis. There are few problems in Elwood, but it is pretty affordable.

Elwood is the seventh cheapest community in Indiana, with median home prices of $68,800. Elwood's median income rose by 10% to $41,777, so it's safe to say that things are looking up around here.

Elwood makes it easy to have fun on a budget, too. No matter if you're having a picnic or playing softball, you'll find plenty of great parks to choose from. A fun carnival ride and craft fair are part of the Elwood Glass Festival every year.

Top 4:Homes in North

North Vernon, located in the state's southeast, is next on our list of Indiana's most affordable cities. North Vernon's cost of living is comparable to the rest of the state in most respects, but the housing is about 28% cheaper.

North Vernon's median price for a home is $93,500, but its average rental rate is $689.

Its economy is strong, with a meager 3.4% unemployment rate and a median household income of $49,000.

Muscatatuck Park is a great place to spend the day without spending a cent. Camping, hiking trails, and even a playground with a splash pad are available. There is a show at the Park Theatre Civic Center if you want something a bit more exciting.

Top 3:Rushville

The city of Rushville ranks as the third-cheapest place in Indiana to live for 2021, between Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

Compared to Indiana, Rushville has an affordable cost of living, 15% lower than the average for the nation. Rushville's affordable housing options are primarily to blame for that.

Rushville has a median home price of $88,900. The unemployment rate in Rushville is low, and the median household income has steadily increased. Living in Rushville will only become more affordable if that trend continues.

Rushville's median rent price is $699 if you'd like to give it a shot - that's a good deal for a newbie. Check out the Riverside Park Amphitheater for fun and cheap things to do, where shows are constantly going on.

Top 2:Wabash

Wabash, an Indiana city, located 20 miles west of Huntington, is the second least expensive in the state. With a median income of $44,973 and a median home price of $82,400, paying the mortgage in Wabash is simple.

In Wabash, you can enjoy a great night out once Eagles Theatre, a 114-year-old historic theatre with two balconies and a ballroom, has undergone renovations. After the bills are paid, you will have the money for them.

Top 1:New Whiteland

The list of Indiana's most affordable towns already includes New Whiteland, which makes it an excellent choice as the most affordable town.

One of the wealthiest places in Indiana, it has a crime rate 70% lower than the national average.

This area has a median household income of $70,975, contributing to its "cheap score." After all, a median home price of $97,100 is a great deal when you make that much money. If you are interested in renting in New Whiteland, the median rent is $884 per month.

In addition, Indianapolis is just down the road, so you can watch a Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium or stroll along the Indianapolis Canal Walk in half an hour. A short drive away will get you to a good time; the local Proctor Park is a relaxing spot for families and anglers.

New Whiteland has a low cost of living and high quality of life.

What do you think about this list of affordable places to live in Indiana?

Have you considered moving recently? Feel free to leave a comment.

