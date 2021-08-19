Blackfoot, ID

5 Cheapest Places to Live in Idaho

It's not just Idaho's famous potato crops that make it a great place to live in! The state has deep canyons, precious gemstone mining, and severe whitewater rafting. Those who live in this Northwestern state will also find some very affordable housing by considering groceries, utilities, housing, and health care costs. HomeSnacks' statistics show these are the 5 cheapest places in Idaho to live if you want to save every last penny.

Top 5: Mountain Home

Mountain Home, located 45 minutes southeast of Boise, is the fifth most affordable city in Idaho. It's best to come to Mountain Home in a celebratory mood since this city hosts the Air Force Appreciation Day Parade and the Endless Summer of Beer Festival. It costs $144,200 to build a house in Mountain Home, making it the eighth-cheapest in the state. As for a home price to income ratio, Mountain Home ranks among the top five in the state.

Top 4: Rupert

Rupert, our fourth cheapest city in Idaho, has some of the lowest home prices in the state. The state's least expensive homes are found in Rupert, where the median price is $113,000. In addition, Rupert ranks third in Idaho in the ratio of home price to income. Additionally, Rupert is one of the best cities for families in Idaho. Whether you're starting a family for the first time or don't have much money to spare, Rupert's got you covered. Rupert has many things to do on a budget, so don't worry about being bored.

Pocatello and Twin Falls are located between the cities of Rupert and Pocatello.

Top 3: Payette

Payette, a little city northwest of Boise, is where you'll find the best bargains in Idaho. The median price of a home in Payette is $118,200, the third-lowest in the state. Payette residents pay the least amount of their salaries on houses in Idaho, thanks to their median income of $47,607 per year. Additionally, Payette has one of the state's highest rent-to-income ratios. Payette has a lower cost of living than the rest of the country, by 18.1%. Approximately $5,985 is spent per student in Payette public schools. U.S. students spend on average $12,383 on school expenses. The student-teacher ratio in Payette is about 2:12. If you decide to move to Payette, don't miss the week-long Apple Blossom Festival.

Top 2: Blackfoot

The second least expensive place in Idaho is Blackfoot, located between Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Blackfoot is more than just the strange but wonderful Idaho Potato Museum. The community is small and friendly. Furthermore, there are several other outdoor attractions right on its doorstep. Idaho has a meager cost of living which makes it a desirable place to live. Blackfoot rents for inadequate prices, with an average rent that costs less than half as much as Idaho rent, $650 a month. Moreover, Blackfoot residents make $48,750 on average, which is among the best income for renters in the state. If you want to settle down in Blackfoot, it will cost you around $136,700.

You can also take advantage of the "free potatoes for out of states" deal at the Idaho Potato Museum if you're visiting Blackfoot.

Top 1: Burley

Burley might be the perfect place for you if you're addicted to adrenaline. There is also boating, fishing, water skiing, and windsurfing available in the town, located on the south bank of the Snake River. As The Crazy Tourist points out, Burley is also conveniently located near one of Idaho's most famous ski resorts, as well as acres of forests, lakes, and the geological delights of City of Rocks. In terms of monetary value, its natural attractions pale in comparison.

The median rent in this area is $669, and the median home value is $128,100, making it one of Idaho's cheapest cities. Despite having one of the lowest home prices to income ratios in the state, it has one of the highest median incomes at $48,265.

