5 Super Cheap Places to live in Hawaii

If you're a tourist, Hawaii is a beautiful island state that costs a lot to visit. It is pretty affordable to settle in certain areas if you plan to move there and become a local. The cheapest land in Hawaii was discovered by beating the bushes. The criteria we used to build our list included the cost of rent or homeownership, the cost of living in the area, and the availability of employment in the area. Here are the five cheapest places to live in Hawaii, according to HomeSnacks .

Top 5: Ewa Beach

Ewa Beach was already named Hawaii's number one city for singles, so finding love on a budget is just the cherry on top. Based on home prices in Ewa Beach at $551,200 and median incomes of $100,151, the city is ranked 12th in Hawaii for home prices to income ratio. On our list of the most expensive places to rent, Ewa Beach has the unfortunate distinction of being among them.

White Plains Beach has easy access to soft sand and waves you'll love, so don't let the rent be the biggest concern for you when you're there.

Top 4: Waianae

Waianae , our fourth cheapest place in Hawaii, is up on O'ahu island. Among the places on this list, Waianae is the only one with a median rent under $1,000/month, making it an excellent way to test out Hawaii. Applicants will also be pleased to learn that Wainae has the eighth-best rent-to-income ratio in the state, with a median income of $62,172.

With snorkeling opportunities at Makaha Beach and relaxing on the sand at Pokai Bay, money troubles won't bother you here. The sixth cheapest houses in Hawaii are in Waianae, so you're in luck if you decide to move there.

Top 3: Waimea

Waimea is Hawaii's third-cheapest place. Several farmer's markets attract people from the nearby areas in Waimea and other typical island activities. Waimea has the 11th lowest home prices in the state, with homes going for about $449,200. Waimea residents also enjoy the third-best home-to-income ratio in Hawaii, thanks to their median income of $91,074. Rent is more expensive in Waimea, so it is better to buy. The town of Waimea is located in the northern part of the Hawaiian island. So if you are still thinking about where to retire, Waimea is your perfect choice to live in Hawaii!

Top 2: Waihee-Waiehu

Waihee-Waiehu offers the best price per square foot in Hawaii for 2021. Waihee-Waiehu homes go for about $516,400, and the median rent is $1,347. The average household income in Waihee-Waiehu is $100,042, so the average household has plenty of money to spare after paying off housing. Renters in Waihee-Waiehu pay third-lowest rent and the seventh-lowest mortgage payments. In addition to the Waihee Ridge Trail, Waihee-Waiehu also has lush rainforest valleys, viewed from the overgrown Waihee Ridge Trail. Maui's east coast, Waihee-Waiehu, is home to this small fishing community.

Top1: Hilo

Hilo , Hawaii's third-largest city and the biggest city on this list, has the lowest cost of living in the state. Hilo is among the top tourist destinations in Hawaii because it is the central city on the island. Akaka Falls State Park is a must-see for nature lovers, while Imiloa Astronomy Center is a great place to go if you are interested in science. The median price of homes for sale in Hilo is $329,200, making it the fourth-least expensive in Hawaii for both sets of people. That is an incredible deal!

Do you live in any of these towns? Where there any other more affordable Hawaii towns we missed?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

