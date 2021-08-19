5 Cheapest Places to Live in Georgia

Paige Cody/Unsplash

Several southern states, including Georgia, are among the cheapest in America. A little bit of everything can be found in Georgia, from picturesque small towns to vibrant cities. Most importantly, it is very affordable. If you're on a budget but still want a taste of Georgia's hospitality and charm, then this article is for you! HomeSnacks provided us the data on the cheapest places to live in Georgia. Take a look at them below:

Top 5: Eastman

Eastman , Georgia, is the fifth most affordable city in Georgia. Eastman is a small city with small-town vibes and similarly small prices. The community of Eastman is an excellent choice for people who want to enjoy the benefits of living in a smaller town that is still accessible to Macon. For less than $100,000, you can get a single-family home here, while rental properties go for around $609. A similar low cost applies to groceries, health care, utilities, and transport.

There aren't many places to go to find the most affordable place in Georgia because Eastman takes the cake on this one. A small town with an urban center nearby, Eastman is perfect for families looking for a small town with a big city vibe. It's also inexpensive to print with Eastman. It's the best you can get, isn't it?

Top 4: Jesup

In 2021, Jesup will rank as the fourth cheapest city in Georgia, approximately 65 miles southwest of Savannah. Consequently, you'll pay less for grocery shopping, utilities, and housing in Jesup, 12% lower than the national average. The median house value in Jesup is $99,700, and there is a place to live for $642.

In Jesup, the median household income has risen 12% since last year. Jesup has several fun activities. Local history buffs will enjoy the nearby Civil War Battlefield of Doctortown. The Georgia drive-in theatre is located in Jesup as well, so you'll never be without something to do over the weekend.

Top 3: Camilla

Georgia's Camilla is next. Despite its low ranking, this town is still affordable. Apartments in Camilla rent for less than $400 per month. Where do you live? Is that possible? That wasn't the case. Additionally, Camilla is home to Washington Redskins star Danny Copeland.

Known for its southern hospitality, this historical city has a unique charm. The Gnat Days Festival takes place in May, and the Camilla Pro Tennis Invitational Tournament takes place in April. Many of them opt to make their visit more permanent because of the abundance of attractions and meager cost of living.

Top 2: Toccoa

Are you a tree and mountain lover? It might be a good idea to move to Toccoa . Two national forests are surrounding Toccoa. A beautiful city can also be extremely cheap to live in.

Asheville, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina, are some of the top locations that you can visit.

Top 1: Eatonton

For those who don't want their hard-earned savings devoured by high rent prices, Eatonton is an ideal place. The town of Eatonton is situated between Augusta, Macon, and Atlanta so that you can have a peaceful retreat after a weekend out in the bigger cities.

Cheap and desirable are rarely synonymous. There are exceptions to every rule. Eatonton is the exception in this case. It's an ideal destination for outdoor lovers who want to appreciate Georgia's spectacular natural beauty mounted against the backdrop of Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge. It's not the biggest or the busiest city around, since only 6,603 people are living there. Eatonton is a charming small town. Home Snacks has ranked it among its ten cheapest places to live in Georgia because it offers low living costs.

You can also take beautiful hikes at Eatontown, next to the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge.

How many of these places have you been to? Could you tell us more about them? What else should have been included? Please let us know what you think!

