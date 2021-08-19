5 Cheapest Places to Live in Florida

There are so many things to consider when you plan to buy a house and transfer to a new place. Individuals have different needs and lifestyles, so they vary from person to person. People think a few factors are the schools in the area, the crime rate, the local amenities, the community, and geographic features. You can enjoy living in a high-quality, comfortable environment based on these factors. Rent or home prices and living expenses are also important considerations. If you are moving to Florida with a limited budget, HomeSnacks compiled a list of the top 5 cheapest places in Florida to live.

Top 5: Clewiston

Living in Clewiston, you wouldn't even know it had the tenth highest rent in the country. Clewiston rents for less than half of what the state average is, at $702. Taking a safari in the Everglades or relaxing on Lake Okeechobee could be the way to spend the extra money you have. Buying a home in Clewsiton is not so attractive since $112, 600 is the median home price. The median income in Clewiston is $41,759, making it the 14th cheapest place to live in the state.

Top 4: Macclenny

When looking for affordable big-town living, Macclenny, Florida, is the right place to go. The fact that it is our fourth most affordable city in Florida for 2021 can be attributed to this. This city is nicknamed the "Babymaker," so indeed, it is cheap.

Regardless of babies, Baker County is a great place to live. Moreover, Macclenny is full of great deals when renting a home while you decide what to buy. In terms of income to rent ratio, they rank ninth. The great deals at Macclenny's won't last long, so get-movin', because you won't want to miss them.

Top 3: Quincy

Hip cities must be affordable to be genuinely wise. In Quincy, a tobacco manufacturing hub once, affordability scores 7 out of 10 and diversity scores 9 out of 10. Thus, Quincy is truly hip, as well as affordable. Furthermore, Gadsden County remains one of Florida's least expensive cities for 2021.

As well as making many Quincy residents wealthy, Coca-Cola made a lot of people in Quincy rich. Could it be because the city is so great and affordable because of this? Perhaps. Either way, Quincy, you are part of Florida's future.

Top 2: Fort Meade

The second most affordable city in Florida for 2021 will be Fort Meade, located just east of Tampa in Central Florida.

Despite its small size, Polk County ranked 8.5/10 on our HomeSnack's affordability scale. The city's blue ribbon for the most affordable city was essential to their first-place finish. Strong economic conditions, as well as great jobs, made it possible.

People who like kayaking, canoeing, and legos love Fort Meade. Spending a long day working to support Fort Meade's low cost of living those activities seem like an ideal way to wind down.

Top 1: Live Oak

Live Oak is our most affordable city in Florida for 2021, where Alligator HWY 90 and Alligator HWY 129 meet. Agriculture, timber, and technology have kept the economy moving forward in this little Suwannee County city.

The median household income is close to $47,859, and the average home price is $110,600. Live Oak scored off the charts in terms of stackability, so it should come as no surprise. According to the home price to income ratio, it is the eighth-most affordable city. A reasonable price equals happy life. 'A Caring Community' is the city's motto for a reason.

Do you agree that these are the cheapest places to live in Florida? Do you live in one of them? Please tell us what you think!

