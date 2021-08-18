Las Vegas, NV

6 Best Rooftop Bars in Nevada

Nevada means snowfall. Some parts of the state are snow-covered but most of the area is desert. It is nicknamed the Silver state but it produces more gold than any other US state.

If you are wondering what are the top rooftop bars in Nevada, we have listed below the 6 best rooftop bars that you can visit in all of this state.

6. St. James Infirmary

In the beautiful city of Reno, Nevada, you can find St. James Infirmary. The restaurant is pleasantly decorated in a black and white theme with some red lights. There is a rooftop bar with a patio. The rooftop is fun and great for people-watching. The bar has a good combination of standard drinks and unique cocktails, they have an impressive beer selection.

St. James Infirmary is one of the best bars in Reno, stop by for some drinks and experience it for yourself.

Phone: (775) 657-8484

Location: 445 California Ave Reno, NV 89509

5. Drai’s Nightclub

Drai’s Nightclub is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is more of a dance club. Half of it is indoors and the other half is outdoors. The interior is tastefully decorated with a modern aesthetic. The rooftop here has a 180-degree breathtaking view of Las Vegas. There are even fireworks sometimes. The dance floor has the right music and lighting going on. You can get a full bar here. If you are looking to dance, have drinks all while having a magnificent view of Las Vegas, Drai’s Nightclub is the place to go.

Phone: (702) 777-3800

Location: 3595 Las Vegas Boulevard South Las Vegas, NV 89109

4. Tao Nightclub

Tao Nightclub is situated in Las Vegas, Nevada. The decoration is pleasing and interesting with some Buddha statues as well. The rooftop area has a dance floor and bar. It has a beautiful view of Las Vegas. The drinks are strong and made with top-shelf stuff. Tao Nightclub is the perfect place if you are in the mood to go dancing with friends.

Phone: (702) 388-8588

Location: 3377 S Las Vegas Blvd The Venetian Las Vegas, NV 89109

3. Carson Kitchen

Carson Kitchen is located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. This is one of the more upscale places in downtown Las Vegas. Carson Kitchen has an open kitchen, a back patio, and a rooftop. It is a great brunch spot as well. The bar has some delicious creatively crafted cocktails. They have some delicious appetizers - the bacon jams and mac n’ cheese bites are tasty and very popular. The combination of small bites and refreshing drinks is just the right combination for a scorching hot Vegas day.

Phone: (702) 473-9523

Location: 124 S 6th St Ste 100 Las Vegas, NV 89101

2. Voodoo Rooftop Nightclub

Voodoo Rooftop Nightclub is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. This place has an open-air rooftop. You will get a mind-blowing view of Las Vegas from the rooftop. There are bars indoors and outdoors. This place also has some great steaks. The cocktails are incredible. The Voodoo cocktail has about 8 different types of alcohol in it and is delicious. If you are in the mood to have some delicious drinks while taking in a picturesque view of Las Vegas, Voodoo Rooftop Nightclub is the place to go!

Phone: (702) 777-7800

Location: 3700 W Flamingo Rd Las Vegas, NV 89103

1. Beer Park

Beer Park is situated in Las Vegas, Nevada. This place has a fun sporty ambiance. The rooftop looks over the strip. There are also some board games if you want to play. The bar has a massive selection of drinks. There are plenty of options for beer on tap, some incredibly delicious cocktails, and more. The food items do not disappoint, appetizing and generous portions. With the view, scrumptious food and drinks, fun decor, and the option to watch a game - what more could anyone ask for?

Phone: (702) 444-4500

Location: 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109

Have you experienced any of the mentioned rooftop bars? Let us know all about your experience in the comment section below!

