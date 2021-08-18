6 Best Rooftop Bars in Nebraska

Helena Yankovska/Unsplash

Nebraska comes from an American Indian word that means ‘flat water’ which refers to the Platte River that flows throughout the state. It has the biggest indoor forest. You can also see the largest mammoth fossil in The Elephant Hall at the University of Nebraska State Museum.

If you are in Nebraska and looking for some good rooftop bars, you are in the right place. We have made a list of the top 6 rooftop bars in all of Nebraska below.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

6. Throwback Arcade Lounge

Throwback Arcade Lounge is located in Omaha, Nebraska. This place has an 80s vibe with the decoration and video arcade games all around. There is a dance floor and a snack bar for food too. The music is everything from the 80s but the recent hits as well. The rooftop is open during summer. The drinks have fun, themed names, and are colorful. You can play some old-school games at the Throwback Arcade Lounge and then end the night with some drinks on a nice summer evening.

Location: 1402 Howard St Omaha, NE 68102

5. Barry’s Bar & Grill

In the beautiful city of Lincoln, Nebraska, you can find Barry’s Bar & Grill. This place has a spacious rooftop level and two more levels downstairs. There are plenty of televisions so you can catch games any day. The rooftop patio has heaters making it suitable for visits during colder days as well. The ambiance is good for socializing. The food will pleasantly surprise you. Barry’s Bar & Grill is a great place if you want to watch a game and spend some fun time with your friends.

Phone: (402) 476-6511

Location: 9th & Q Lincoln, NE 68508

4. Pitch

This place is situated in Omaha, Nebraska. There are two outdoor seatings at Pitch, one ground level and the other is a rooftop patio. The rooftop patio is spacious. The bar has fantastic drink options including an appreciable selection of craft beer and an extensive wine list. The cocktails are incredible here. You can get pizzas as well, their meatballs pizza is popular. With great food and delicious cocktails, Pitch is a rooftop bar worth trying when in Nebraska.

Phone: (402) 289-4096

Location: 17808 Burke St Omaha, NE 68118

3. Upstream Brewing Company

Upstream Brewing Company is located in Omaha, Nebraska. This place has an inside, outdoor, and patio seating arrangement. The rooftop overlooks the downtown Old Market. There is a nice selection of food items with generous portions. It has a phenomenal variety of beers. You can get all fifteen of them with 2 oz pours. If you are in Nebraska and a beer lover, Upstream Brewing Company is a place you need to try.

Phone: +1 402-344-0200

Location: 514 S 11th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2808

2. Little Ricky’s Rooftop Bar

Little Ricky’s Rooftop bar is located in Omaha, Nebraska. There is intimate indoor and outdoor seating on the roof. The rooftop has a lovely view of Farnam Street, which is nice for people-watching. There is also a fun cocktail selection, which this place is more known for. You can also get a small variety of craft beers. They have drink specials that differ by day. Little Ricky’s Rooftop Bar is a great spot for casual hangouts with friends and people-watching.

Phone: (402) 502-2220

Location: 148 S 39th St Omaha, NE 68131

1. 1912 Benson

1912 Benson is situated in Omaha, Nebraska. This place serves American cuisine. The rooftop has a beautiful view of the neighborhood. It is a great brunch spot as well, the bottomless mimosas will have you over the moon. The food tastes incredible, the ingredients are locally sourced and fresh. The burgers are some of the most delicious ones in Omaha. The bar has an impressive wine and beer selection. Visit 1912 Benson on a nice night, get some drinks and food, and enjoy a starry night from their lovely rooftop.

Phone: (402) 964-2900

Location: 6201 Maple St Omaha, NE 68104

Here you have it, the 6 best rooftop bars in Nebraska. What do you think of the mentioned bars? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.