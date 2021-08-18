6 Best Rooftop Bars in Montana

Tomasz Rynkiewicz/Unsplash

Montana’s name comes from a Spanish word that means mountainous. Montana has over fifty mountain ranges. Three of the five entrances of the Yellowstone National Park are in Montana as well. It is the fourth largest state according to size.

If you are in Montana and wondering what are some good rooftop bars to try out, we have you covered. We have made a list of the 6 top rooftop bars that you can find in all of Montana.

6. The Firebrand Restaurant

In the heart of downtown Whitefish, Montana, you can get The Firebrand Restaurant located at the top of the Firebrand Hotel. The restaurant and bar have a cozy, modern ambiance. The restaurant has contemporary American cuisine. The food menu at the restaurant is quite great. You can try out some of their dishes. Besides, the bar has a list of handcrafted cocktails, wine, and craft beer. The Firebrand Restaurant will provide you with a good rooftop bar adventure.

Phone: (406) 863-1919

Location: 650 E 3rd St Whitefish, MT 59937

5. Plonk

This place is located in Missoula, Montana. The restaurant serves American cuisine, the ingredients of which are fresh and locally sourced. The menu changes with the seasons. The rooftop is open during the warmer months. There is a view of the streets which is great if you like people-watching. The bar has a high-end handcrafted cocktails list and an extensive wine list. Have a delicious meal at the restaurant indoors then make your way towards the rooftop and end your meal with their creative cocktails - that will make for a great experience.

Phone: (406) 926-1791

Location: 322 N Higgins Ave Missoula, MT 59802

4. Kimpton Armory Hotel

Kimpton Armory Hotel is located in Bozeman, Montana. This hotel is one of the best in the city. At the top of this hotel, there is a terrific rooftop bar. The rooftop bar has panoramic views of the city. The ambiance is upscale and comforting. The bar has a nice cocktail menu. The staff at the rooftop is very knowledgeable, attentive, and friendly. The perfect ambiance, views, tasty cocktails are worth a visit to this rooftop bar.

Phone: (406) 551-7700

Location: 24 W Mendenhall St Bozeman, MT 59715



3. 406 Kitchen and Taproom

406 Kitchen and Taproom is situated in Billings, Montana. The atmosphere of the rooftop is relaxing and comfortable. The rooftop bar does not serve the full food menu but you can always have a meal at their restaurant and then visit the rooftop bar. The bar has a lot of drink options, it has a full bar and a huge beer selection. If you are in the mood to get some drinks on a summer day, stop by 406 Kitchen and Taproom.

Phone: (406) 969-2599

Location: 1233 N 27th St Billings, MT 59101

2. Bozeman Taproom & Spirits

As its name suggests, Bozeman Taproom & Spirits is located in Bozeman, Montana. They have an indoor area and a rooftop bar area. The bar has a spectacular view of the snow-covered mountains. They also have some televisions if you want to catch a game. This place provides a unique craft beer and wine-drinking experience. Everything they serve is on draft including their wine and champagne. With their wide selection of beers and the unbeatable view of the mountains, what else could you need?

Phone: (406) 577-2337

Location: 101 N Rouse Ave Bozeman, MT 59175

1. Casey’s Whitefish

In the charming city of Whitefish, you can find Casey’s. Casey’s is a three-story restaurant. The atmosphere is fun and upbeat. They also have live music sometimes which adds to the ambiance. There are televisions if you want to watch a game. It has a beautiful view of the surrounding mountains. The rooftop has a limited food menu, so you can have a meal at their restaurant before trying out the rooftop bar. Delicious food items and drinks, the right atmosphere, great service, and beautiful views - Casey’s has it all down!

Phone: (406) 862-8150

Location: 101 Central Ave Whitefish, MT 59937

What do you think of the mentioned rooftop bars? Have you experienced them? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

