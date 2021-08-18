Kansas City, MO

6 Best Rooftop Bars in Missouri

Missouri is also called the Cave state as it has thousands of caves. It is bordered by 8 states. Missouri is also famous for its country shows.

Rooftops are some of the best places to enjoy a meal, it always adds an extra point to the atmosphere. If you are in Missouri and looking for some great rooftop bars to try out, we have your back. We have made a list of the top 6 rooftop bars that you can try in Missouri.

6. Up-Down

Up-Down is situated in Kansas City, Missouri. This bar has over 50 beers on top and 50 classic arcade games, which is a quarter per play. If you are into the old-school video games like a lot of people, this will be your new favorite. The rooftop and side patio has oversized Jenga and Connect Four. Even if you are not into video games, you will love the nostalgic atmosphere.

Phone: (816) 982-9455

Location: 101 SW Blvd Kansas City, MO 64108

5. Canary

This place is located in Kansas City, Missouri. Canary has indoor dining and a rooftop lounge. The rooftop has a stunning view of the city. It is more of a drinking place. The rooftop bar has a great selection of drinks. You can try their cocktails, which are delicious and refreshing. If you are in Missouri and looking for a rooftop bar to have drinks and enjoy some spectacular views, Canary is the place for you.

Phone: (816) 599-2008

Location: 3835 Main St Kansas City, MO 64111

4. John’s Big Deck

You can find John’s Big Deck in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri. It is a three-story bar where each of the floors provides a unique experience depending on your preference. The third floor is the rooftop, it has an entire outdoor patio. There is a beautiful view of the downtown skyline. It is like a dive bar but a little classier. The rooftop has gas-flame fire pits. There are some televisions as well if you want to catch a game. John’s Big Deck offers you great inexpensive drinks with a nice ambiance and great views.

Phone: (816) 255-3396

Location: 928 Wyandotte St Kansas City, MO 64105

3. The Well Bar Grill and Rooftop

The Well Bar Grill and Rooftop is located in Kansas City, Missouri. This place has an urban feel with a casual atmosphere. The rooftop bar is open throughout all the seasons. The bar has a great menu for drinks which are quite inexpensive. It is also a great breakfast spot. If you are looking to spend some time relaxing while having drinks and watching over the city, The Well Bar Grill and Rooftop is the place you need.

Phone: (816) 361-1700

Location: 7421 Broadway St Kansas City, MO 64114

2. Percheron Rooftop Bar

Percheron Rooftop Bar is situated at the top of Crossroads Hotel which is in Kansas City, Missouri. This place has a modern aesthetic. The rooftop has a 270-degree view of the beautiful Kansas City skyline. There are different seatings available including sun, under shade, and near heaters, and more according to your preference. The bar menu includes cocktails, beer, wine, and mixed well drinks. Percheron Rooftop Bar has it all figured out with its service and rooftop experience!

Phone: (866) 531-2400

Location: 2101 Central St Kansas City, MO 64108

1. 360 St. Louis

In Saint Louis, Missouri, you can find the fantastic rooftop bar 360 St. Louis. It is located at one of the tallest buildings downtown, which makes for a stunning view of the city. You can get views in all directions including right into the Busch Stadium. For food, they have a diverse menu and the quality is great. It has an extensive wine, beer, and cocktail list. Their cocktail menu has something for every palate. 360 St. Louis has everything a flawless rooftop bar should contain, it is a must-visit place when in Missouri.

Phone: (314) 241-8439

Location: 1 S Broadway Saint Louis, MO 63102

What did you think of the mentioned bars? Have you ever tried them? Let us know all about your thoughts in the comment section below!

