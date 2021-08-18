5 Cheapest Places to Live in Connecticut

When choosing a place to live, everyone has different priorities. Some people are motivated by living near the top schools, while others are inspired by finding employment. In addition to safety and diversity, others can influence a person's choice of where to live, such as the availability of leisure activities. The affordability of a particular area is often the biggest priority of those on a limited budget, which refers to the property prices and the cost of living. Connecticut has a wide range of affordability, so you will find that the cost of living varies significantly from one area to the next. If you plan to move to Connecticut, HomeSnacks provided data on the cheapest places to live in Connecticut. Check them out below!

Top 5: Bristol

Bristol ranks 8/10+ in each of our categories, making it a great place to live. Perhaps that's why it's one of the best places to live in Connecticut. The city's home to a famous amusement park, Lake Compounce, which every CT child will probably remember from childhood. As you can see, Bristol has one of the lowest cost of living rates in Connecticut, regardless of whether you're renting or buying. Among Bristol's renters, $1,027 is the median rent, while $197,800 is the median home price. You will have a short commute if you work in Hartford or Waterbury if you live in Bristol.

Top 4:Meriden

Located between New Haven and Hartford on Interstate 91, Meriden is Connecticut’s fourth most affordable city. Rent in Meriden is $1,027 per month, and its median income is $58,843, which makes it Connecticut's seventh-best rent-to-income ratio. As a result, homes here are also the fourth most affordable in the state, so you don't have to choose whether to buy or rent.

Top 3: Norwich

Norwich is a port city in eastern Connecticut located at the mouth of the Thames River. Norwich is known as the "Rose of New England." In this booming city. The cheapest homes in Norwich are the fourth most affordable in the state and the third cheapest on a price-to-income ratio. Norwich has something to offer everyone, whether you're in Laurel Hill or Thamesville. The Mohegan Sun Casino is just 15 minutes away if you're into gambling. You can afford to play blackjack occasionally if you're saving so much money on housing.

Top 2: Naugatuck

Naugatuck is located just south of Waterbury and is the second cheapest place to live in Connecticut. Rentals in Naugatuck are the best in the entire state regarding rent-to-income ratio, making it an ideal place for renters. In part, this is due to the relatively low rent in Naugatuck, at $1,069. In part, it is due to the relatively high median income of $74,944.

In addition, there's plenty of homebuyer options in Naugatuck. When compared to Torrington, home prices are a bit higher compared to income. If you live near Naugatuck State Forest, you'll have no shortage of free outdoor activities.

Top 1: Torrington

Torrington is the cheapest place to live in Connecticut in 2021, according to the data. Torrington has recently seen some significant improvements to its downtown area, so you know the city is not skimping on public works to keep its housing prices affordable. The median price of a home in Torrington is $153,700, making it the second cheapest in the state. The median income of Torrington residents is $63,172, making it the best place in Connecticut to find a home at the best price. Additionally, Torrington's rental rates are some of the cheapest in the state. You will not be thinking about finances when you are relaxing at Burr Pond. The city of Torrington is located in Litchfield County, in the northwest region of Connecticut.

How surprised were you to find out that Connecticut has an affordable cost of living? Did your hometown make the list? Would you mind sharing your thoughts with us? You are welcome to leave a comment.

