5 Cheapest Places to Live in California

Blake Lisk/Unsplash

California, with its various enticing features and large size, is the most populous and one of the most desirable states in America. But if so, why don't all the people just move there? One of the reasons is that it can be quite expensive to live in Cali. Even though California is renowned as one of the most exciting places to live in the U.S., it is also known as one of the most expensive places in the world.

Fortunately, HomeSnacks gathered the needed information for us to know which Cali cities are the cheapest to live in. So if you want to become a Cali resident, check out these cheapest places to live in California:

Top 5: Blythe

Our fifth most affordable California city, Blythe , is just east of San Diego, on the Arizona/California border. This city is home to the youngest people concentrated in one place on our list and is called the 'Hub of Southern California. Millennials know a lot if we know anything about them. Those in that age group were likely drawn to this affordable city in Riverside County not because of the desert but because of the Palo Verde Center, North America's largest cannabis facility. But I wonder how Blythe's median income could top out at only $45,385?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Top 4: Holtville

The home price-to-income ratio of this little gem in California yields a 35th place ranking. It's not surprising to find it so affordable. We believe this is because of the strength of their agricultural economy, especially carrots. Carrots, yes. In Holtville , they grow the most significant production of carrots in the world. Holtville not only has a flourishing carrot industry, but it also has a healthy sunshine industry. Since sunshine is good for the soul, and motivation isn't hard to come by, we're confident you'll fall in love with the affordable Holtville.

Top 3: Taft

Among California's three most affordable cities, Taft comes in third. Congratulations to Taft. They have been named the Golden State's most affordable city for two years running.

With its location at the extreme southwestern end of the San Joaquin Valley, this city’s oil and natural gas industry keeps it booming. There are approximately 45,197 households in Taft with an income of $45,197. With home prices to income ratio being the sixth most affordable in California, Taft also took sixth place. Is it because of the backing of Standard Oil that Taft has been able to keep its housing prices so low? Perhaps. The townies are employed whatever the case may be, and their economy remains strong.

Top 2: Coalinga

The land of Milk and Honey is home to The Sunny Side of the Valley, Coalinga , California's most affordable city for 2021. As far as rent-to-income ratios are concerned, Fresno is the third most affordable city in Fresno County. Two years in a row, Coalinga has earned our fourth most affordable California city award. Furthermore, those numbers strongly suggest renting, as opposed to buying. The median income for this city is $62,522, thanks to the agricultural, oil, and cannabis industries?

Top 1: Ridgecrest

Located between the Sierra Nevada, Cosos, Argus, and El Paso mountain ranges, Ridgecrest is one of California's more affordable cities for 2021. Ridgecrest was once a farming community, but now its residents work at Cerro Coso Community College and a Navy testing station. Our snackability scale scored Ridgecrest an 8/10 for affordability, and we know why. The median income in this area is $69,577, so you shouldn't have any problems covering your living costs.

Are you a resident of the wonderful state of California? Did we miss mentioning your place in California? Let us know in the comments below!

Sources:

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.