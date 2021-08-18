5 Cheapest Places to Live in Arkansas

Julian Hochgesang/Unsplash

Arkansas has the attractive feature of not requiring you to spend a lot of money to exist from day today. The natural state's low cost of living is a significant reason many current residents chose to relocate to this state. The factors that influence the choice of towns around their state include access to amenities, housing, employment, and cost of living. According to this list, these Arkansas towns offer the best value for your dollar, and they're not the wrong place to visit either.

The following are the five cheapest places to live in Arizona in 2021, according to HomeSnacks .

Top 5:Berryville

Though top-ranked Little Rock and Little Rock have a distinct affordability edge for home-buyers, bronze-medalist Berryville stands out as one of Arkansas's premium places to rent. Berryville rents for roughly half as much as the average rent in Arkansas, $583/month. Also, this is the most affordable rental on this list. The median household income in Berryville is $48,678, ranking the city fifth among Arkansas cities in the rent-to-income ratio. The Cosmic Cavern, one of the most famous natural attractions in Northwest Arkansas, is also located in Berryville.

Top 4:Walnut Ridge

Imagine you already live in Walnut Ridge . You're living in Arkansas's fourth most affordable place for 2021, which is a huge accomplishment. With its location along "Rock n' Roll" Highway 67 and the annual Beatles at the Ridge music festival, Walnut Ridge honors its ties to the music's history.

If you're a Rock n' Roll fan who also likes to get the best deal, Walnut Ridge might be a good choice for you. In Arkansas, Little Rock has the 12th best home price to income ratio.

Top 3:Blytheville

Blytheville is located in the northeastern corner of Arkansas, just over the border from Tennessee. It was founded in the late 1800s, and early economic growth was provided by forestry and cotton. Near the Mississippi River, the town lies in a rural region. Consequently, Blytheville's 14,011 residents enjoy rustic air and plenty of outdoor activities.

All these benefits are available to Blythevillians at a low cost. Despite its small size, the town has one of the lowest housing costs in all of Arkansas.

With just $38,765, the median household income is relatively low. The area is accessible on the wallet, though—home prices in the area average $79,400. Meanwhile, the median rent in this area stands at $639 per month. In comparison to the United States, living costs are lower.

The cost of living in Blytheville is affordable. As well as challenges, there are other factors to take into account. In addition to the economic difficulties, the area suffers from a high crime rate, over 170% higher than the national average.

Top:2 Stuttgart

Stuttgart , Arkansas, is close to Germany, as you might have guessed from its name. The town is named after a German immigrant who founded it in the late 1800s. Soon after, the railroad boosted the city's prosperity. These days, it is more than a stopover on the way to someplace else. According to the United States Census Bureau, it has the second-lowest-cost of living in Arkansas.

Stuttgart is approximately an hour's drive from Little Rock, Arkansas' largest city and its capital. Arkansas's east-central region is home to the town. The town, which is home to 8,720 people, is also where the World Championship Duck Calling Contest occurs.

In Stuttgart, you can buy a home for a reasonable price. There are 46,227 households with an income of $46,227 and 95,100 homes with an average value of $95,100. In Arkansas, this area has the highest ratio of home prices to income at 3.0.

Significant discounts are still available even if you are not shopping. People are living in the area renting for $663 a month on average. It costs about 15% less to live here than it does in the rest of the country.

Top 1:De Queen

Those who live in De Queen will believe they live in one of the lowest rent states in the country. We don't need to when you can lease a place for only $605/month. The median price for a home in De Queen is $ 81,000, which is about as affordable as it gets. With Pond Creek right in your backyard, you won't be short of great fishing and hunting opportunities.

Southwestern Arkansas is home to the city of De Queen, located near Oklahoma's border.

Consider these Arkansas towns if you're still undecided about your next move and you want something more affordable than the neighboring states have to offer! There's no better place to get away from it all than these places! Feel free to share your love of small Arkansas towns with moderate housing costs.

