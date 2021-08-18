5 Cheapest Places to Live in Alaska

Mārtiņš Zemlickis/Unsplash

There is no doubt that Alaska is a wonderful place to live, despite its off-the-beaten-path reputation. Aside from the breathtaking scenery and amazing wildlife, the state offers a lot of outdoor recreation, making the cost of living a little more challenging. There are many great towns with low costs of living in Alaska, so if you're determined to live there, HomeSnacks’ list of cheapest places to live in Alaska will help you narrow your search.

Top 5: North Pole

Because the North Pole is one of Alaska's most affordable places to live, Santa Claus is a pretty good financial planner. The North Pole's volunteers answer around 400,000 letters addressed to Santa each year, so there is a strong sense of community. And, of course, when Christmas is close, the city comes to life. The North Pole housing cost is the sixth least expensive in the state, both for rent and buying. As one of the best cities in Alaska for singles, the North Pole is an affordable place to find love. Savings on offer here would even convince Scrooge to forgive Christmas his hatred.

Top 4: Valdez

The fifth cheapest city in Alaska is Valdez in 2021. Valdez's economy today is dominated by oil transportation, despite having been a gold rush town in the past. According to our SnackAbility score, Valdez is an excellent place to live, with good schools, safe streets, and a sound economy for both housing and employment. Probably because of this, it has been named one of the best places to live in Alaska.

Residents of Valdez earn the most on this list, as their median annual income is $85,085/year. Valdez has a rent-to-income ratio of 54%, which is enough to offset its slightly higher median rent of $1,192/month. If you buy a home in Valdez, you will spend the fifth most minuscule amount of your income on the housing of any city in Alaska. A rafting trip down the Lowe River at Keystone Canyon is a thrilling experience for adventure seekers or nature lovers alike.

Top 3: Sand Point

Sand Point, situated off Alaska's Yukon Peninsula coast, ranks as Alaska's fourth least expensive place to live. A Culture Camp is held every year for visitors to learn and celebrate Unangan culture. Sand Point has about half a Unangan population. The median price of a home in Sand Point is $127,200, putting it fourth on a state-wide basis. Moreover, Sand Point offers the fourth-best home price to income ratio in Alaska, which means residents don't have to give up half their incomes to get a decent place to live.

Top 2: Hooper Bay

In Hooper Bay, it's hard to believe one lives in the most expensive state in the nation. In Alaska, the average rent is about a third the amount you'd pay for a place like this, and you'd be pleased if you paid $525/month for rent. The median cost of a home here is $65,000, so you pay the lowest prices. As for home prices to income ratios, Hooder Bay boasts the third-best in Alaska.

Top 1: King Cove

A small city on the eastern coast of the Alaskan Peninsula, King Cove is first on our list of the most affordable places to live in Alaska. The median price of homes in King Cove is $121,000, making it the third most affordable Alaskan community. Its median income is $73,229/year, ranking King Cove second to the top in the state regarding price-income ratio. The median rent in King Cove, Alaska, is $923/month, while it earns the second most affordable ranking in Alaska. When you ride the ferry to Cold Bay, keep an eye out for seals, brown bears, and puffins.

Let us know if we have not mentioned your city in Alaska! Comment below!

