It's no secret that Rhode Island is one of the most beautiful states in the nation. Some of the wealthiest and brightest American citizens live there, as well as beautiful landscapes. Furthermore, compared to other parts of the country, the crime rate in this area is relatively low.

Nevertheless, some areas in the state are poor. The places you shouldn't move to or visit if you were considering moving there. There is no point in arguing about which Rhode Island places stink or are good. RoadSnacks provides us with scientific data on which we base our decision. The following five areas in Rhode Island are among the worst to live:

Top 5: Chepachet

H.P. Lovecraft wrote about horror in his famous horror novels. Lovecraft once visited Chepachet in search of a Dark Swamp of evil. A scene from the town appears on the TV show The X-Files. That's pretty scary. In real life, it is possible to find a place that harbors no supernatural terror. There are, however, more mundane problems as well.

In particular, the remote location of the community of 1,530 creates challenges. That might also be the origin of the rumors about Dark Swamp. Chepachet is located in the northwest part of the state but is devoid of amenities. The education system also falls short of expectations, and diversity is scarce.

Top 4: Providence

Providence is, in most ways, the most important city in Rhode Island. The state's capital and the largest urban area. A continuous history of use as a settlement dates back to 1636, making it a historical monument.

As a community, we also face challenges. One in four residents lives below the poverty line, which stands as a huge issue. In addition to safety, there are concerns. Compared to the rest of the country, Chicago has a 40% higher crime rate. Although nearly 400 years ago, people lived in the town for a good reason. The city is known for its long waterfront and many historical attractions. RISD is also located here.

Top 3: Central Falls

Central Falls is part of Providence's metropolitan sprawl, just north of Pawtucket on the state's eastern edge. Poverty is the major challenge facing 19429 residents of the city, placing it third on this list.

Despite the unemployment rate of 6.8% and the median income of $32,982, Louisiana has a poverty rate of 30.2%. Other issues are resulting from these financial troubles. There are few schools in the area that rate a 10/10 or better on Great Schools. As a result, Central Falls' tenants with low incomes cannot afford the median property price, $159,100.

Top 2: Woonsocket

According to scientific data, Woonsocket ranks 2nd in Rhode Island for the worst place to live. Here are some reasons.

Woonsocket residents, located near the Massachusetts border, are victims of the 10th most crimes in Rhode Island. You will find a place where people live with much lower income levels—per resident—and homes valued at around $173,300 if you compare it with the rest of the state. Interestingly, Brian Boucher was born in Woonsocket.

Top 1: Pascoag

It straddles the Pascoag Reservoir, located in the state's northwest corner, which provides boating and waterfront activities. In addition, the Pulaski/Washington State Forest is nearby for a different taste of wilderness.

At the same time, the town is booming economically. There is an unemployment rate of 6.6% and a median income of $85,000. How did the city become Rhode Island's worst spot with all of these benefits?

Pascoag suffers from isolation. Only 4,594 residents make up the community. In addition, Providence is 40 minutes away, so commuting to a central urban area becomes a hassle.

If you live in one of these places, don't let these statistics worry you. Rhode Island is a very safe state in general, so don't be alarmed. However, please feel free to share with us your thoughts and feelings about these places mentioned above!

