Oklahoma offers a lot to people starting a new life, whether they are a family, couple, or single. The cost of living is low in several cities and towns, and affordable housing is available. However, this isn't the case everywhere in Oklahoma. We have compiled a list of the 5 worst places to live in Oklahoma based on facts and data from RoadSnacks 2021 to help you avoid them.

Top 5: Sallisaw

Sallisaw is located in the eastern part of the state, about a half-hour from Fort Smith, Arkansas. A community with 8,571 residents lands on this list mainly because of rampant poverty. Over 30% of the town's residents live in poverty, and 7.7% are unemployed. As well as housing, safety is a concern. Crime rates in the city are 30% higher than the national average.

There are benefits to living in Sallisaw. It provides excellent access to outdoor activities since it is near the Arkansas River. The Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge is also a popular destination for residents.

Top 4: Poteau

A little south of Arkansas, Poteau doesn't have much to offer in terms of entertainment. To reach any decent-sized city, you will have a long drive.

The story doesn't end there. At 4.1%, the unemployment rate is the 48th highest in the state. There are also low-income levels in the area. Many residents of this area couldn't afford to make the trip to a 'big city, even if they had one nearby to visit now and then.

With an estimated population of 8,843, Poteau is a small city. Despite being near Arkansas, it's far from anywhere. There is just a 4.1 percent unemployment rate and a median house value of $108,500, and neither of these factors makes it among the worst places to live. Income levels in this area are far below the state average, so residents cannot afford to make frequent trips into the city.

Top 3: Hugo

This city is located along the border with Texas in a region named after the author Victor Hugo. The Les Miserable guy. What does this have to do with a small town in Oklahoma? As you hear about the economy of this place, the connection will seem natural. 5,142 people are living in Hugo , and the unemployment rate is 11.3%. Thus, 42.8% of residents live below the poverty line. There is beauty and suffering in Hugo, as in Les Miserables. Take a trip to the Frisco Depot Museum or Hugo Lake State Park.

Top 2: Okmulgee

You'll find Okmulgee in Oklahoma's second-highest unemployment rate after Tulsa if you drive a half-hour south on Route 75. The unemployment rate in this area is 11.1%, and those who do find work earn some of the lowest wages in the state.

One in twenty residents of Indiana is statistically at risk of property crime in 2021, which makes this state the 6th highest in the nation.

Top 1: Idabel

A long drive is required to find some indoor entertainment in Idabel . If people could afford it, they would have to travel to Texarkana. Idabel has the 14th highest unemployment rate in the state, and the average family lives right at the poverty line. We have more crime than the average for the state. However, education is one of the best per-student and has a teacher-student ratio of 1:15.

In 2017, crime rates increased in this town, making it a target for tracking agencies. In the last three years, property crimes have steadily increased in the city, and it is now ranked as the 8th safest city in the entire state.

Did we miss any other places that are worst to live in? Please give them a shout-out in the comments below!

