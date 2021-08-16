5 Worst Places to Live in Ohio

David Hofmann/Unsplash

Are you curious about Ohio's most impoverished neighborhoods? According to the 2021 RoadSnacks website, these are the 5 most dangerous places to live in Ohio. To determine the rankings, factors such as the violent crime rate per 1,000 residents and the property crime rate per 1,000 residents were considered. These are the 5 worst cities to live in Ohio:

Top 5: Middletown

Let's start in Middletown . Before the 80s, Middletown was a great place to live, but then things began to deteriorate. Job opportunities left or were closed. Cleveland Cliffs acquired AK Steel, which was sold to Japan. Middletown has seen many funding cuts, and then Section 8 housing started to invade the community. The drug problem is out of control. Many community activities like the Fourth of July fireworks festival have been stopped since they closed their public pools.

Middletown's historic buildings are being demolished at an alarming rate, so many people will not remember Middletown as they grew up. It's like they are erasing Middletown's pride. There is no turning back from the fact that this place lost its identity a long time ago!

Top 4: New Carlisle

About 25 minutes from Dayton, New Carlisle is one of the most famous crimes in Ohio. One of the town's institutions was robbed by bank robber John Dillinger in 1933. It may have been a defining moment for the city, located in the fourth-worst part of Ohio.

The main challenge for New Carlisle's 5,584 residents is finding work. A lack of them is specific. 6.8% of Americans are unemployed. Also, the town has a flawed educational system, with its best school receiving just a 6/10 on Great Schools.

There isn't all doom and gloom in town, however. Residents can spend their weekends at the New Carlisle Pool or Sugar Isle Golf Course.

Top 3: Cleveland

The city of Cleveland has a population of 385,282 people, making it one of the biggest in Ohio. Those folks would probably be better off elsewhere. Cleveland is the state's third most unattractive location.

Cleveland has suffered economic upheavals of the last several decades, as have many large industrial cities in the Midwest. There are 13.2% unemployed and 32.7% of those living in poverty as a result.

Locals are also facing a higher crime rate than the average for the U.S. in addition to these financial troubles. Other challenges include schools and housing.

A city of this size has its attractions, of course. It also has the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and its many pro sports teams.

Top 2: Wellston

There are less densely populated parts of Ohio in the southeast, including Wellston . It's two hours outside of Cincinnati and an hour and a half outside of Columbus. A rural setting may not be idyllic if one is far from the big city. Among Ohio's most unattractive cities, Wellston ranks second last.

Residents of the area fail to reach their potential due to the listless job market. There is a 10.1% unemployment rate, and median incomes hover around $39,000. There are repercussions in other spheres of life due to these financial problems. Another critical issue for the community is the high level of crime and bad schools.

The rural setting in Wellston still provides some benefits to its residents. Lake Alma State Park is just outside town, where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities.

Top 1: Trotwood

Trotwood is located just outside of Dayton, in southwest Ohio. An anemic economy is just one of several problems facing the community. Due to this, the area is the 1st most dangerous in Ohio in terms of crime and education challenges.

An unemployment rate of 9.8% and a median income of $36,778 can illustrate how sluggish the economy is. Trotwood's 24,375 residents are also concerned about safety. Crime in the area is about 30% higher than the national average. Additionally, the schools score poorly on Great Schools, only reaching 4/10.

Trotwood's residents have ways to forget their troubles. The park, Madison Lakes, is a lovely place to spend time in the southern part of town.

Have you heard that your city was on the list? How would you rate this list? I'd love to hear about your worst places to live in Ohio. Leave a comment!

