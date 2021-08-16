5 Worst Places to Live in New York

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhYBl_0bSk4SSn00
Tristan Colangelo/Unsplash

New York is considered one of the most desirable states in the United States, and the house prices indicate a high demand for housing. New York's most beautiful regions are in addition to some of the best attractions globally. Some parts of New York are worse than others, so there are downsides to living there. A person compares the best and worst places to live in a state based on safety, schools, employment opportunities, and entertainment options. The factors cited above led HomeSnacks to rank the five most undesirable cities in New York.

Top 5:Utica

Your response will either be to defend your city and call us idiots or hope we won't mention Utica. There's no denying that Utica isn't always the best place to live, regardless of how you view it. And you probably know it. It ranks 13th among all states in terms of crime per capita. It's not surprising that income levels are low, and housing prices are almost as standard as within 300 miles.

Top 4: Newburgh

Newburgh has a scenic view of the Hudson River and many historical connections along its southern coast. There are several buildings preserved from Washington's time to visit for history buffs. Life in Newburgh, in the present, is unfortunately challenging. The community has high crime, high living costs, and a weak economy, making it one of New York's most dreadful neighborhoods. Crime rates in the city are nearly 40% higher than the national average. In this region, the mean household income drops to $41,769, not enough to cover living costs. Due to this, 25.4% of the population lives in poverty. There is a lack of quality education as well, with even the best schools ranking only 6/10.

Top 3:Lockport

Lockport is named after the locks on the Erie Canal. The 1820s saw Lockport explode into prosperity when that watercourse was completed. Despite the good times, the 21st century hasn't seen them. The community is ranked as the third most miserable place to live in New York. There is a lack of economic activity in the region. There is an unemployment rate of 6.0% in the state, and the median income is $45,018. Lockport has a few top-tier schools in Great Schools, but most score 6/10 or lower. A Lockport lifestyle does have its perks. A scenic waterway runs through town thanks to the Erie Canal. Lockport Caves are also worth a visit.

Top 2:Rochester

Rochester is home to a culinary delicacy known as garbage plates. The town's economic state can be compared to that dish, making it the second most minor appealing spot in New York.

Rochester's population is 206,848, and it faces significant economic challenges. 10.2% of people are unemployed, while 31.3% live below the poverty line. Crime is more than 70% higher than the national average, and safety is a significant issue. A few bright spots can be found in the city. A beach is accessible from Lake Ontario, as it borders the lake. A substantial collection of photography is housed here as well as the George Eastman Museum.

Top 1:Monticello

The famous Monticello is located in Virginia and was Thomas Jefferson's former home. Compared to the previous Monticello, this one offers much more minor. There is no town worse in New York than this one. Poor economic conditions are to blame for Monticello's plight. It is only $31,723 per year for the median family income. The poverty rate is so high because of so little cash coming in.

Moreover, safety concerns and weak schools pose challenges as well. The town of southern New York has many things to do. Monticello Gaming and Raceway, for instance, offers harness racing. Visit Resorts World Catskills if you want more gambling action.

Do you agree that these are the worst places to live in New York?

What do you think? Do you agree with these rankings?

Sources:

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
24733 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Lancaster, TX

3 movies that were filmed in Lancaster

Lancaster is home to a population of 36,361 and one of the oldest cities in Dallas county. Lancaster Independent School District and Walmart stores are some of the main employees of the city.Read full story
1 comments
Coral Springs, FL

3 Movies that were filmed in Coral Springs

Coral Springs is one of the principal cities of the Miami metropolitan area with a population of 121,096. The city was also named as the 3rd best city to live in Florida by the Money Magazine in 2012. The city's economy is mainly based on local and international business.Read full story
1 comments
Friendswood, TX

3 Movies that were filmed in Friendswood

Friendswood is home to a population of 35,805 and it is also the only permanent town that started as a Quaker Colony. Friendswood Independent School District and Friendswood Highschool along with local businesses have become the main employers of the city that contribute to the city's economy.Read full story

5 Cheapest Places To Live In Louisiana

Louisiana has some fantastic places to call home, and they aren't all too expensive! Louisiana is not always an easy place to live if you are looking for an affordable place. The housing market continues to rebound, and general goods and services continue to rise, but it feels like affordable housing could be a thing of the past. Louisiana still has some cities that qualify as affordable. HomeSnacks has compiled a list of the cheapest places to live in Louisiana using data and science.Read full story
2 comments
Utah State

5 Worst Places to Live in Utah

The state of Utah is among the least understood in the US. In this state, you can find beautiful cities and cities with a wide range of amenities such as shopping, dining, and recreation. Salt Lake City, however, has one of the largest LGBT populations in the United States despite being a state dominated by the LDS church with a right-leaning group. Even if some seek to embrace freedom of choice, there are cities where conservativism can be uncomfortable for those who disagree with their surroundings. There tends to be some confusion caused by this. The best places to live are in some cities, but not in others. Based on various factors affecting desirability, we've compiled a list of the 20 worst places to live in Utah. A few examples are crime rates, housing, employment, and cost of living, as well as diversity or a lack thereof. These cities and suburbs all have concerns to point out.Read full story
15 comments

5 Worst Places to Live in South Dakota

If you've lived in South Dakota for quite a time now, you know how safe the place is. Everyone knows everyone, there's no need to lock your doors or lock your car, and you'll never have an issue. BUT! There are always places that are not-so-attractive to live in. Even with SD's generally good-natured and honest population, a few bad apples are scattered around the state, as evidenced in the FBI's Crime in the United States report.Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

7 Tips For Living a Happier Life in Texas

A big portion of Texans is unhappy with their current situation. Rising crime rates, covid, the loss of jobs, and financial stability are just some of the reasons. In this article we feature some simply mindset shifts and habits that will allow you to drastically increase your quality of life.Read full story
Hawaii State

5 Super Cheap Places to live in Hawaii

If you're a tourist, Hawaii is a beautiful island state that costs a lot to visit. It is pretty affordable to settle in certain areas if you plan to move there and become a local. The cheapest land in Hawaii was discovered by beating the bushes. The criteria we used to build our list included the cost of rent or homeownership, the cost of living in the area, and the availability of employment in the area. Here are the five cheapest places to live in Hawaii, according to HomeSnacks.Read full story
Gainesville, FL

3 Movies that were filmed in Gainesville

Gainesville is home to a population of 133,997 and its economy is mainly based on the University of Florida, UF Health, and medical centers. The city has provided many locations for great movies throughout history and a few of them are listed below;Read full story
Hollywood, FL

3 movies that were filmed in Hollywood, Florida

The city is home to a population of 154,817 and the city has a hot temperature throughout the year. Memorial Healthcare System, Supermarkets, and tourism are some of the main employers that contribute to the city's economy.Read full story
1 comments

5 Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico

There are hundreds of beautiful cities in this world that everyone has to see. But unfortunately, there are also some cities that tourists should stay away from. Here is a list of some of the most dangerous cities in the world. The five cities listed below are all located in Mexico.Read full story
Pembroke Pines, FL

3 Movies that were filmed in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines is a city located in southern Broward County, Florida, and home to a population of 173,591 residents. The city is the eleventh most populous city in Florida. Also, the city is known to have been affected by several hurricanes. Retail and local businesses are the main employers of the city that contribute to its economy.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy