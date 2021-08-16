5 Worst Places to Live in New York

Tristan Colangelo/Unsplash

New York is considered one of the most desirable states in the United States, and the house prices indicate a high demand for housing. New York's most beautiful regions are in addition to some of the best attractions globally. Some parts of New York are worse than others, so there are downsides to living there. A person compares the best and worst places to live in a state based on safety, schools, employment opportunities, and entertainment options. The factors cited above led HomeSnacks to rank the five most undesirable cities in New York.

Top 5:Utica

Your response will either be to defend your city and call us idiots or hope we won't mention Utica. There's no denying that Utica isn't always the best place to live, regardless of how you view it. And you probably know it. It ranks 13th among all states in terms of crime per capita. It's not surprising that income levels are low, and housing prices are almost as standard as within 300 miles.

Top 4: Newburgh

Newburgh has a scenic view of the Hudson River and many historical connections along its southern coast. There are several buildings preserved from Washington's time to visit for history buffs. Life in Newburgh, in the present, is unfortunately challenging. The community has high crime, high living costs, and a weak economy, making it one of New York's most dreadful neighborhoods. Crime rates in the city are nearly 40% higher than the national average. In this region, the mean household income drops to $41,769, not enough to cover living costs. Due to this, 25.4% of the population lives in poverty. There is a lack of quality education as well, with even the best schools ranking only 6/10.

Top 3:Lockport

Lockport is named after the locks on the Erie Canal. The 1820s saw Lockport explode into prosperity when that watercourse was completed. Despite the good times, the 21st century hasn't seen them. The community is ranked as the third most miserable place to live in New York. There is a lack of economic activity in the region. There is an unemployment rate of 6.0% in the state, and the median income is $45,018. Lockport has a few top-tier schools in Great Schools, but most score 6/10 or lower. A Lockport lifestyle does have its perks. A scenic waterway runs through town thanks to the Erie Canal. Lockport Caves are also worth a visit.

Top 2:Rochester

Rochester is home to a culinary delicacy known as garbage plates. The town's economic state can be compared to that dish, making it the second most minor appealing spot in New York.

Rochester's population is 206,848, and it faces significant economic challenges. 10.2% of people are unemployed, while 31.3% live below the poverty line. Crime is more than 70% higher than the national average, and safety is a significant issue. A few bright spots can be found in the city. A beach is accessible from Lake Ontario, as it borders the lake. A substantial collection of photography is housed here as well as the George Eastman Museum.

Top 1:Monticello

The famous Monticello is located in Virginia and was Thomas Jefferson's former home. Compared to the previous Monticello, this one offers much more minor. There is no town worse in New York than this one. Poor economic conditions are to blame for Monticello's plight. It is only $31,723 per year for the median family income. The poverty rate is so high because of so little cash coming in.

Moreover, safety concerns and weak schools pose challenges as well. The town of southern New York has many things to do. Monticello Gaming and Raceway, for instance, offers harness racing. Visit Resorts World Catskills if you want more gambling action.

Do you agree that these are the worst places to live in New York?

What do you think? Do you agree with these rankings?

