People have different criteria when it comes to finding the perfect place to live. Aside from safety, education, employment, and recreation, other factors are often considered. These factors determine whether an area is deemed an excellent or unattractive location based on its rank compared to other places in the same state. Generally speaking, it is not a good choice if a site has many cons but few pros. As a result of these factors, HomeSnacks lists the 5 worst places to live in New Mexico.

Top 5: Bernalillo

The suburb of Bernalillo is located 20 minutes north of Albuquerque on Interstate 25. Wine is famous in the town. Over a quarter-century ago, it hosted the New Mexico Wine Festival, which ended in 2014. A few bottles of wine would make this rough, locals' day a little better. With unemployment rates of 9.1% and poverty rates of 18.3%, Bernalillo faces severe economic challenges. As a result of financial struggles, safety and education concerns become evident. The crime rate in this city is almost 25% higher than the national average.

Top 4: Sunland Park

Sunland Park sounds like a carnival or amusement park with a desert theme. Through the city flows the Rio Grande River, and there is a casino on-site and many other attractions. There aren't many thrills in the area, however. Near the Mexican border in southern California, there are serious economic problems in Sunland Park. Considering the median income in North Carolina is $27,266, and the unemployment rate is 7.6%, it's not surprising that there's such a high level of unemployment. In almost 40% of cases, its residents are living in absolute poverty. Renting a home, getting an education, and paying for a car is difficult.

Top 3: Anthony

Anthony's poverty rate is 46.8%, which is one of the reasons he makes this list. There is no question that the majority of the population lives under the poverty line. Other factors compound the problem. In this town, for example, the housing is desolate, and the education system is inadequate. There are some positives about Anthony, despite his shortcomings. New Mexico's southern part borders Texas and El Paso, about a half-hour away. The Rio Grande Valley offers nearby parks for residents to enjoy.

Top 2: Belen

In Belen , crime is a significant concern. New Mexico's Albuquerque is the second most dangerous place. Property crimes are more likely to happen to people who live in Belen 1 in 19.9. A city of that size has a high crime rate. Lawnmowers, cellphones, and cameras worth thousands of dollars were stolen. Maybe because the people in this city live in immaculate homes more often than in other cities, there's no doubt that they are targets. School funding is inadequate, and unemployment is much higher than average in the state. In the south of Albuquerque, Belen is about half an hour from I-25.

Top 1: Deming

New Mexico's worst place to live in Deming . 12.1% of the workforce is unemployed here. It is about 30 miles north of the Mexico border, so there is a good chance that many of the unemployed residents are recent immigrants. The average income of households in this area is $27,079. U.S. government figures indicate Census Bureau, a family of four is considered flawed if its income is below $24,600. Deming residents are barely getting by. Two years ago, there were two murders in this small city, though they weren't exceptionally high. Crime rates in the state remain above average. In terms of dollars spent per student, the public education system is rated very low. Additionally, what entertainment do you have in Deming? There is an hour's drive west on I-10 from Las Cruces. Shopping at Walmart and eating Mexican food is the only thing to do for fun. In town, every year, a duck contest is held!

Do you agree that these are the worst places to live in New Mexico?

Were you surprised at any that made a list? Please tell us what you think!

Sources:

