5 Worst Places to Live in New Jersey

There's something beautiful about the beaches, the midlands, and the mountains in New Jersey. Tourists flock to them every year in millions. Visitors to the Garden State may become so enamored of its attractions that they never want to leave, which is understandable because New Jersey has so many benefits to offer. However, no place is entirely free from problems, including New Jersey. Every glitzy beach neighborhood has its little trouble spot. As crime, drug dealing, and other nefarious activities become more prevalent in some New Jersey cities, unemployment and poverty are soaring. There are a few places in New Jersey you might want to think long and hard about before you decide to move there. HomeSnacks has compiled a list of the 5 worst places to live in New Jersey to help you narrow down your options.

Top 5: Vineland

Palace of Depression is a place of attraction in Vineland. During the Great Depression, a wealthy local built the location in the 1930s. This project involved the restoration of a house made out of junk, which was demolished in 1969. The Palace of Depression is repeatedly built in a town for what purpose? Of course, the economy. Despite a relatively healthy median income of $54,476, a 7.2% unemployment rate prevails. Additionally, the cost of living is 10% higher than the U.S. average, and crime is above average.

Top 4: Plainfield

It is surrounded by Newark and New York City, making Plainfield a vast urban landscape. You can drive into Manhattan in 45 minutes, giving you easy access to city amenities. In the meantime, a short drive in the opposite direction will place you in the middle of the Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. Seeing the cityscapes and the natural surroundings might appear like the perfect combination. The economic climate in Plainfield, however, is troubling. Over 20% of the residents of the town live in poverty and face high unemployment rates. Additionally, the proximity of larger metropolitan areas boosts the value of the real estate. With a median income of $56,339, residents have difficulty paying the $257,200 median home price.

Top 3: Bridgeton

In 2021, Bridgeton ranked as the third-worst place to live in New Jersey. Here are some reasons why. Located downstream from the Cohansey River, Bridgeton was once a major manufacturing center. Since the 1980s, many of these jobs have left, and the town has been losing its economic base. Deindustrialization has resulted in a 6.9% unemployment rate and a median household income of $37,804. There are 24,540 residents in this town, and 31.2% are below the poverty line due to these conditions. Some places in town are brighter than others. There are many parks in Cohanzick, including the Cohanzick Zoo, and the river provides excellent views. Visit educational attractions like the Nail House Museum to learn more about the region's past.

Top 2: Lindenwold

Named after a tree, the name Lindenwold means Linden forest. A linden tree was too costly for the town to plant unless it wanted to decorate its streets with trees. The company chose a less expensive collection as a result. Lindenwold as a whole seems to be the proper symbol. The community's poverty level, therefore, plays a critical role in choosing a generic tree. 7.1 percent of young people are unemployed, while 14.2 percent are living in poverty. Aside from its high crime rate, the town also has a high crime rate of 40% above average. Lindenwold is a suburban community in north-central Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. Approximately half an hour drive will take you to the center of the city.

Top 1: Newark

As far as New Jersey cities go, Newark proves that bigger is not always better. As far as New Jersey is concerned, it's the worst. Newark has the second-lowest median household income on this list, with $35,199. Newark has one of the highest crime rates in New Jersey, making it the armpit of the state.

The following New Jersey communities are considered the worst to live in. Do you agree with this claim? Feel free to share your thoughts below.

