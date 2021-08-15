5 Worst Places to Live in New Hampshire

Vinicius Wiesehofer/Unsplash

The state of New Hampshire isn't often mentioned. There's a wealthy, tucked-away kid living in New England who wears a plaid shirt and has high grades. The Granite State may seem like an ideal place to live, but is it true that way? There are trouble spots in every state, and New Hampshire is no exception. According to HomeSnacks , these cities are the worst places you could live if you made New Hampshire your home, based on science and data.

Top 5:Newport

Would you like to go skiing? The ski resorts in Newport can easily be reached by car. Are you looking for summer activities? Newport still covers you. Well, Newport still has you covered. At Mount Sunapee State Park, you can enjoy a pleasant day along Lake Sunapee. The location is ideal for vacations. Although not suitable for living, it is not unlivable. The tourist trade contributes to an economic boom, but isolation destroys diversity. The area is too small and far from an urban center, so basic amenities are also lacking. Also, there can be high costs in the town, making 14.0% of its people impoverished.

Top 4:Claremont

Claremont is a town on the Connecticut River bordering Vermont. Green Mountain Trail is easily accessible, a lovely home, and can easily access good schools. There is even an opera house there. How does it go from being the best place to live to the worst? Since when did it become the worst? The town doesn't have much diversity. There are relatively high living costs in the country. 133,500 homes are listed, which is below the average household income of $47,000. Due to New Hampshire's poverty rate of 16,4%, it will rank 4th worst in 2021.

Top 3:Manchester

Despite its size, Manchester is one of New Hampshire's most dangerous. Among the state's three most hazardous sites, Manchester has the most FBI data. Four murders were committed in Manchester two years ago, and you stand to lose something here 1 in 25 times. Additionally, the district spends the least per pupil compared to every other community in the state. While still close to the national average, the ratio per student ($12,761) remains the same. That's a highly positive indicator of how good the New Hampshire public school system is. It has meager rates of unemployment and income compared to the rest of the state.

Top 2:Berlin

Berlin is the second-worst. The reason is as follows: In Berlin , the number of people out of work is 8.0%. There are a lot of expenses to live in Berlin. The average income in Berlin is $39,130. In most other states, the 'lowest' income cities have much lower payments.

In addition, homes in this area are valued at $92,100 on average—a state record low. During the past 15 years, it has decreased by about 15%. Berlin's flight may have been caused in part by these numbers. During World War II, Berlin looked as run-down as it gets. The prison may have been built for that reason. A mile and a half north of Mount Washington lies Berlin on Route 16.

Top 1:Rochester

In many other cities on this list, crime rates are high enough that they also deserve to be there. New Hampshire's worst city, according to the FBI, is Rochester . According to the FBI, it is located in New Hampshire. An individual living in Harlem had a one in 31.7 chance of being victimized by a property crime. New Hampshire has the highest "crime rate," but it is not even close to being the state's highest. Income levels are almost as low as they can get, and home values are the fifth cheapest in the state. The median household income in Rochester is approximately $62,179. Located near Portsmouth on Route 16, Rochester is also on this road.

Do you agree with these rankings? How do you feel about this? Share your comments below.

