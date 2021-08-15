5 Worst Places to Live in New Hampshire

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291PZr_0bS4kh1Q00
Vinicius Wiesehofer/Unsplash

The state of New Hampshire isn't often mentioned. There's a wealthy, tucked-away kid living in New England who wears a plaid shirt and has high grades. The Granite State may seem like an ideal place to live, but is it true that way? There are trouble spots in every state, and New Hampshire is no exception. According to HomeSnacks, these cities are the worst places you could live if you made New Hampshire your home, based on science and data.

Top 5:Newport

Would you like to go skiing? The ski resorts in Newport can easily be reached by car. Are you looking for summer activities? Newport still covers you. Well, Newport still has you covered. At Mount Sunapee State Park, you can enjoy a pleasant day along Lake Sunapee. The location is ideal for vacations. Although not suitable for living, it is not unlivable. The tourist trade contributes to an economic boom, but isolation destroys diversity. The area is too small and far from an urban center, so basic amenities are also lacking. Also, there can be high costs in the town, making 14.0% of its people impoverished.

Top 4:Claremont

Claremont is a town on the Connecticut River bordering Vermont. Green Mountain Trail is easily accessible, a lovely home, and can easily access good schools. There is even an opera house there. How does it go from being the best place to live to the worst? Since when did it become the worst? The town doesn't have much diversity. There are relatively high living costs in the country. 133,500 homes are listed, which is below the average household income of $47,000. Due to New Hampshire's poverty rate of 16,4%, it will rank 4th worst in 2021.

Top 3:Manchester

Despite its size, Manchester is one of New Hampshire's most dangerous. Among the state's three most hazardous sites, Manchester has the most FBI data. Four murders were committed in Manchester two years ago, and you stand to lose something here 1 in 25 times. Additionally, the district spends the least per pupil compared to every other community in the state. While still close to the national average, the ratio per student ($12,761) remains the same. That's a highly positive indicator of how good the New Hampshire public school system is. It has meager rates of unemployment and income compared to the rest of the state.

Top 2:Berlin

Berlin is the second-worst. The reason is as follows: In Berlin, the number of people out of work is 8.0%. There are a lot of expenses to live in Berlin. The average income in Berlin is $39,130. In most other states, the 'lowest' income cities have much lower payments.

In addition, homes in this area are valued at $92,100 on average—a state record low. During the past 15 years, it has decreased by about 15%. Berlin's flight may have been caused in part by these numbers. During World War II, Berlin looked as run-down as it gets. The prison may have been built for that reason. A mile and a half north of Mount Washington lies Berlin on Route 16.

Top 1:Rochester

In many other cities on this list, crime rates are high enough that they also deserve to be there. New Hampshire's worst city, according to the FBI, is Rochester. According to the FBI, it is located in New Hampshire. An individual living in Harlem had a one in 31.7 chance of being victimized by a property crime. New Hampshire has the highest "crime rate," but it is not even close to being the state's highest. Income levels are almost as low as they can get, and home values are the fifth cheapest in the state. The median household income in Rochester is approximately $62,179. Located near Portsmouth on Route 16, Rochester is also on this road.

Do you agree with these rankings? How do you feel about this? Share your comments below.

Sources:

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 21

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
25044 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Mississippi State

5 Cheapest Places to Live in Mississippi

Living in Mississippi is not always affordable. As housing prices rise and general goods and services rise, it appears affordable living may soon become a thing of the past. Fortunately, some areas in Mississippi still qualify as affordable. Based on science and data, HomeSnacks has compiled a list of the 5 cheapest places to live in Mississippi.Read full story
Massachusetts State

5 Cheapest Places to Live in Massachusetts

The average cost of living in Massachusetts is high, but some cities and suburbs offer more affordable living costs. You might have to spend a fortune in places like Boston and Cambridge. Despite this, outlying areas are just as cheap as many other US cities that offer lower home prices, rents, grocery prices, and utilities. Rent and home prices are influenced by income as well. Here are the 5 most affordable places to live in Massachusetts, according to HomeSnacks.Read full story
1 comments

5 Cheapest Places To Live In Maine

Maine is not always an easy place to find an affordable place to live. Despite the rise in goods and services and the rebound in the housing market, it seems affordable housing may soon be gone. Fortunately, there are still some affordable cities in Maine. Here are the 5 cheapest places to live in Maine, according to HomeSnacks' analysis of science and data.Read full story

6 Best Rooftop Bars in Rhode Island

Rhode Island gets its nickname, the Ocean State, for having a lot of ocean coastline for such a small state. It is the smallest US state with an area of only 3,144 square kilometers and is home to about 1.05 million people. Rhode Island was the last of the original 13 colonies to become a state.Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

6 Best Rooftop Bars in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is also known as the Keystone state because of its central location of the original 13 colonies. The symbol of American independence, the Liberty Bell, is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It has a population of about 12.8 million people with an area of 119,283 square kilometers.Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

6 Best Rooftop Bars in Oregon

Oregon has a population of about 4.21 million people with an area of 255,026 square kilometers. It is home to Hells Canyon which is the deepest river gorge in all of the US. Crater Lake is also in Oregon which is the deepest lake in the country.Read full story

4 Best Rooftop Bars in North Dakota

North Dakota has one of the smallest populations with an area of 183,272 square kilometers. Dakota means ‘friend’ or ‘ally’ and it comes from the name of local American Indians. This state grows more sunflowers than any other US state.Read full story
New York City, NY

6 Best Rooftop Bars in New York

New York is the city of dreams - people from all over the country come to New York to pursue their dreams. Home to the Empire State Building, New York is always a good time. It is also the home to many famous museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art.Read full story
Hampton, NH

4 Best Rooftop Bars in New Hampshire

New Hampshire is also known as the Granite State as it forms granite and quarries on a large scale. It was the first state to have its own constitution. New Hampshire is home to 1.36 million with an area of 24,217 square kilometers.Read full story
Lancaster, TX

3 movies that were filmed in Lancaster

Lancaster is home to a population of 36,361 and one of the oldest cities in Dallas county. Lancaster Independent School District and Walmart stores are some of the main employees of the city.Read full story
2 comments
Coral Springs, FL

3 Movies that were filmed in Coral Springs

Coral Springs is one of the principal cities of the Miami metropolitan area with a population of 121,096. The city was also named as the 3rd best city to live in Florida by the Money Magazine in 2012. The city's economy is mainly based on local and international business.Read full story
1 comments
Friendswood, TX

3 Movies that were filmed in Friendswood

Friendswood is home to a population of 35,805 and it is also the only permanent town that started as a Quaker Colony. Friendswood Independent School District and Friendswood Highschool along with local businesses have become the main employers of the city that contribute to the city's economy.Read full story
Louisiana State

5 Cheapest Places To Live In Louisiana

Louisiana has some fantastic places to call home, and they aren't all too expensive! Louisiana is not always an easy place to live if you are looking for an affordable place. The housing market continues to rebound, and general goods and services continue to rise, but it feels like affordable housing could be a thing of the past. Louisiana still has some cities that qualify as affordable. HomeSnacks has compiled a list of the cheapest places to live in Louisiana using data and science.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 21

Community Policy