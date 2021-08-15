5 Worst Places to Live in Montana

Montana has some fantastic places to live and some undesirable ones. HomeSnacks considers factors such as crime rates, public school ratings, unemployment rates, median household incomes, home values, and leisure and entertainment opportunities when deciding if an area is an excellent place to live. Here are the 5 worst places to live in Montana based on these factors.

Top 5: Malta

The Maltese Falcon is one of the legends associated with an ancient island called Malta, a magical outpost nestled in the Mediterranean Sea. In Montana, there's a place called Malta. It's an entirely different vibe. Two highways are running through Big Sky Country's northern part, Highway 2 and Highway 191. Maltese life isn't too bad, so what's the problem? The country has a 6.9/10 Great Schools ranking, despite not being a mysterious outpost in the Mediterranean Sea or facing unemployment above 8.3%. Malta's Montanaite version still has some magnetic elements. Discover what we mean by visiting the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum.

Top 4: Cut Bank

The creek in Cut Bank gives the town its name. Situated near the Canadian border in the northwest corner of the state, Sanibel itself is about 40 minutes away from the Canadian border. It's no secret that Cut Bank (population: 3,058) has a significant crime problem for a small town. About twice as many crimes are committed here as throughout the country. Sociologists need not explain the role played by poverty in this. Despite a 3.9% unemployment rate in the area, over 25% live in poverty. The average home value is the seventh-worst, and the median household income is below the poverty line. Finally, Cut Bank does not have any outdoor areas for its residents. A small town in Glacier County, Cut Bank is a small town in Glacier County.

Top 3: Stevensville

The history of Stevensville is lengthy. It was founded in the early 1830s, shortly after the European settlement of the region. Near the border with Idaho, the city suffers from significant poverty in the western part of the state. According to 2021 statistics, it will be the third-worst place to live in Montana. With an unemployment rate of 3.9%, the community is doing quite well. While a few jobs are available, the pay is not very good. The median income is only $33,219. Increasing housing values make Hardin an unattractive place to live. At $127,600, it is the state's ninth-worst. There is no demand for housing in this location, which is a sign there is an undersupply. Another issue in Hardin is that the public schools are below average. Approximately one in four residents are living in sub-poverty. For a glimpse of Stevensville's early settlement, you can visit St. Mary's Mission. The church was initially founded in 1841.

Top 2: Hardin

Hardin is a small town located about three or four miles east of Billings. It is the second-highest rate in Montana, with an unemployment rate of 8.8%. Most people would consider a decent living to be something less than what the families here bring in. Also, as we see in other towns with economic problems, Montana's crime rate is far higher than it should be.

Top 1: Polson

When you squint at the name, it looks like "poison." The town's economy could easily be described as poison. Its median income is $37,054, and its jobless rate is 8.2%. A little over one-fifth of residents suffer from poverty. As a result of these financial troubles, the community has been affected in various ways. Across the country, crime is over 75 percent higher than the national average.

Despite the high cost of living in Polson, there are benefits to living here. The town flanks Flathead Lake on the Flathead Indian Reservation, an excellent base for outdoor recreation.

How do you think Montana compares to other states? How about leaving a comment below with your thoughts?

