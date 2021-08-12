5 Most Dangerous Animals in Wyoming

Timothy Dykes/Unsplash

A major reason people emigrate to Wyoming is because of its wilderness. You can't beat the solitude or the peace - but there are downsides too. Did you know that these 5 Wyoming animals can be dangerous. If you spend a reasonable amount of time exploring the State of Wyoming, you're likely to run into at least a few of them. See what Wyoming's top 5 most dangerous animals are below!

Bison

Wyoming designated the American bison as its official state mammal in 1985 , so it is only appropriate to start with this animal. It is the only place where bison have survived continuously since prehistoric times in the United States. On public land, Yellowstone bison represent the nation's largest bison population. There are thousands of individuals in this herd that are allowed to roam over the expansive landscape of Yellowstone National Park and some nearby areas of Montana, unlike other herds.

In the various national parks in North America, visitors will encounter a variety of dangerous animals, including bison that can attack humans if provoked. Despite their passive movement, bison can easily outrun humans; one bison has been observed running at 65 km/h for 8 kilometers.

Mountain Lions

Technically, mountain lions can be called Puma (Puma concolor), cougar, panther (eastern U.S.), or catamount (archaic). They are large brownish cats native to the New World, similar to the jaguar, the only other large cat native to the Western Hemisphere. Its range extends from southern Argentina and Chile to south eastern Alaska, making it the largest New World mammal.

Most pumas are active during the night, dawn, and dusk. Hoofed mammals (undulates, especially deer and wild boar) are its primary prey throughout its range. About 48 ungulates die each year from pumas in North America, along with other species such as coyotes, bobcats, porcupines, beavers, opossums, and raccoons. As well as domestic livestock, young calves and sheep are taken.

Wolverines

Weasels are a family of mammals that includes wolves (Gulo gulo). Typically, wolves exist at extremely low population densities and are naturally rare. Wyoming, including Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, has a very small number of wolverines. In Wyoming, there is little current information about the wolverine's status and distribution, but Wyoming's high country contains vast tracts of potential habitat for the animal. Research and surveys have been conducted in Yellowstone National Park and the Teton Range, but outside of those places, there have been few reports of wolverines.

Bobcats

"Bobcats" (Lynx rufus) , also known as "wildcats," are large North American cats. The cat-like movements, bobbed tail (10-15 cm) and round face with pointed ears distinguish it at a distance. At close range, the tail tip is coated in black hair, while the ear lobes have prominent white spots. The color of the animal's body hair varies, but its flanks and sides are generally brownish-black or reddish-brown with black spots that may be noticeable or not. There is often a deep line running down the middle of the back, which is usually brownish yellow. A brownish to light gray fur covers the chest and legs, with black spots as well.

Wild Horses in Wyoming

Wyoming's wild horses are mostly located in the southwestern quarter of the state. The Wyoming Wild Horse Program is operated by the Rock Springs BLM. Wild horses in Wyoming should be managed at a level of approximately 6,000. Rock Springs is home to 2,500 of these horses. Rock Springs District is composed of federal and private lands in checkerboard fashion. Wyoming is home to a significant amount of wildlife.

In this area, the herds of wild horses are a testament to the private landowners who do not fence their land, allowing the horses to roam as necessary for food, water, and shelter during the winter.

Have you encountered one of these Wyoming dangerous animals? Let us know how you survived such an encounter with danger!!

