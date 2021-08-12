5 Most Dangerous Animals in Wisconsin

Andre Tan/Unsplash

Do you know that Wisconsin has one of the highest densities of wild predators in the country? The truth is out there. Nevertheless, Wisconsin's woods are not just home to bears and wolves. The Badger State has its fair share of dangerous creatures. Here's what you need to know:

Brown Recluse Spider

When a brown recluse spider bit a resident, it was noticed that it had violin-shaped markings near its head. Wisconsin hosts a rare species of this plant. Consequently, swelling, pain, and even necrosis can occur from time to time. Wisconsin has only one other venomous spider, the northern black widow.

The brown recluse spider (male, female, and juvenile) has venom that can cause hemotoxicity and require medical attention. A bite can cause mild, moderate, or severe symptoms. A bee sting is typically all that is visible on most cuts since necrosis is practically nonexistent.

Rattlesnakes

Wisconsin is home to two species of rattlesnakes - the timber rattler and the eastern massasauga. Fortunately, you'll only encounter both of them around southwestern Wisconsin, ophidiophobia. In Appleton, Timber Rattlers are a minor league baseball team most frequently spotted as an endangered species, and Massasaugas are rare. The state has seen only one rattlesnake-related death since 1900, despite the fact they are venomous. Rattlesnakes (Crotalus horridus) are both Special Concern species and Protected Wild Animals.

During the summer months, adult males and females prefer deciduous woodlands and woodland edges. Due to high body temperatures, the females stay in open-canopy bluff prairies during the summer, while the juveniles shelter under vegetation, such as brush or trees.

Ticks

When it comes to grinding, ticks are more likely to bite than snakes. The most dangerous tick is the tiny black-legged tick, also known as the deer tick or bear tick. Wisconsin has identified nearly 40,000 Lyme cases since 1990. As well as spotted fever rickettsia, ticks can carry babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis, and ehrlichiosis. Wear long pants and sleeves and spray down with DEET if you plan to venture into the undergrowth. In Wisconsin, ticks are the most despicable animals, including the black-legged tick (or deer tick) and the American dog tick (wood tick). These blood-sucking mammals infect humans with a wide range of diseases. Wisconsin has the most reported tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease. State health statistics show that spotted fever rickettsiosis, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, Powassan virus, anaplasmosis, and ehrlichiosis are all on the rise.

Mosquitoes

The State of Wisconsin is home to over fifty types of mosquitoes ! Females are searching for "blood meals," and you might be that blood meal! Mosquitoes are not only aggravating to bite but can also carry West Nile virus and La Crosse encephalitis. It is essential to avoid these bloodsuckers in general because both ailments can be deadly in rare cases. All 72 Wisconsin counties have biting insects capable of transmitting diseases in suburban backyards as in remote locations.

Evidence shows that mosquitoes are the primary vectors of conditions, including the West Nile virus, a relatively new but severe illness in Wisconsin. Wisconsin's Department of Health Services maintains statistics on West Nile deaths for 2017. Mosquitoes in Wisconsin also spread la Crosse encephalitis. Mosquitoes are most effectively deterred by wearing long sleeves, long pants, socks, and shoes to prevent mosquito bites, and that you repair window screens or close doors tightly so mosquitoes can't get inside.

White-Tailed Deer

Wisconsin's whitetail deer is a deadly animal. Twenty thousand crashes involving vehicles and deer cause injuries every year. This resulted in nine deaths in 2017. Wisconsin is home to large, brown white-tailed deer. Because of the food and cover available in forest and agricultural areas, deer prefer to live in these areas. The legs of deer are long and thin, and they have hoofed feet. The skinny legs of these guys don't fool you. There are no limits to a deer's speed; it can run as fast as 40 mph, jump fences as high as 9 feet, and swim 13 mph.

A buck is a male deer. Each year, buck antlers (also called racks) grow on the animals, making them easy to recognize in the summer and fall. There are tines on the rack, which are points made of bone. The rack of a buck often tells us whether it lives in a suitable environment and is healthy.

Are you aware that Wisconsin is home to these creatures? Are you familiar with them? Can you think of an animal we've missed? Would you mind sharing your thoughts below?

