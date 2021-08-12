5 Most Dangerous Animals In West Virginia

Dustin Humes/Unsplash

Because humans do not have natural predators, we tend to overlook the dangers lurking all around us. When exploring West Virginia's wilderness, be aware of these five dangerous creatures!

Black Bear

Black bears, West Virginia's state mammal, were only regularly found in 10 counties of the eastern mountains as early as the 1970s. Black bears were estimated to number less than 500 at that time, and their future looked bleak. Despite this, West Virginia's bear population has thrived for nearly 50 years, thanks to various positive steps. During the spring, bears are deprived of natural food and readily take advantage of human-supplied high-calorie foods.

uly is the month of ripe raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, which contributes to fewer conflicts. The human-bear wars usually recede in the autumn as acorns and beechnuts ripen, and soft masts, such as black cherries, dogwoods, and autumn olives, fill the den. Although mast scarcity can cause bears to seek human food as they prepare for hibernation, they will continue to do so in years of mast scarcity.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Bobcat

Bobcats are a scarce sight in West Virginia, even though they are probably dangerous in person. Forests, swamps, and harsh deserts are all habitats where they flourish. There is a weight limit of 45 pounds for them. The stubby, short tail of these creatures is striped with light spots. Their cheeks and ears are smaller than those of the lynx, a relative. In addition to being active during the day, they are also active at night. Birds and deer are the most common animals they hunt at dawn and dusk.

Coyotes

Our most urban areas are also home to coyotes , which are common in almost every habitat type. Although their color, size, and appearance vary depending on the species, they are typically light gray to brownish-yellow with a white belly. Females usually weigh 30-35 pounds, and males weigh 40-45 pounds in the northeast. Coyotes are social animals that bark, yip, and communicate; however, they are often quieter in urban settings. Their most active times are the evenings and early mornings. For resting and dancing, they use caves, hollow trees, rock crevices, thick underbrush, and the area under a shed or deck.

Gray Fox

A gray fox can often be seen in West Virginia. Gray foxes are gray above, tan underneath, and have a tipped tail that is black. These reptiles possess retractable claws as tree climbers and prefer deep forests, swamps, and areas along rivers and streams. In addition to being crepuscular, it is nocturnal at night, active in the morning and at dusk. These species are especially likely to be spotted foraging during the day during the breeding season.

Den locations are underneath sheds, decks, hollowed trees, woodpiles, crushed rock piles, and rocks and woodpiles. Birds, eggs, insects, fruit, and small mammals are among the species they eat. Small mammals, rabbits, and chickens are also consumed. They may pursue accessible food sources such as unsecured chicken coops, pet rabbits or guinea pigs, outdoor pet food, and garbage—the time of year when foxes breed differs according to the region. Litter sizes range from 3 to 6 dogs and are usually born between December and February. They are weaned after 12 weeks. Every few weeks, parents move their young to new dens to protect them from predators.

Timber Rattlesnakes

Timber rattlesnakes are venomous snakes native to West Virginia.

As long as they're not threatened, timber rattlesnakes are docile and venomous. During their 30-year lifetime, they can reach five feet in length. In addition to its segmented rattle, the timber rattlesnake is the only snake species in the state. Even though the timber rattlesnake has a large body and a large head, it has a thin neck. Timber rattlesnakes can grow to as long as four feet as adults. Timber rattlesnakes have another name besides having rattles near their tails.

West Virginia is home to several dangerous animals. Have you ever encountered any of them? Let us know what you think!

Sources:

https://wvdnr.gov/plants-animals/mammals/

https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/west-virginia/10-dangerous-wv-animals/

https://wildlifehelp.org/animals/west-virginia/fox

https://wildlifehelp.org/animals/west-virginia/coyote

https://wildlifehelp.org/animals/west-virginia/black-bear

https://wvdnr.gov/plants-animals/surveys/rattlesnake-survey/

https://www.register-herald.com/sports/sports_columns/bobcats-are-the-only-native-feline-predators-in-west-virginia/article_4370e3b0-f577-5758-b543-a207bb293f5e.html

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.