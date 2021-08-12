5 Most Dangerous Animals In Washington

Andres Herrera/Unsplash

As Washington's population continues to increase, some wildlife species become more dangerous or a nuisance. Washington's five most difficult animals can be found on this list.

Deer

Many places in Washington still have deer , which were common in years past. Despite their love for gardens and landscapes, they are appreciated for their aesthetics, which requires patience. As a rule, deer feed in open areas like meadows, retreating to more secure habitats, such as dense growths and closed-canopy forests, to rest and chew their cud. In Washington, there are two different subspecies of elk, found mainly on either side of the mountains. Almost immediately after birth, newborn fawns can stand on their own and nurse. Bucks are not responsible for raising fawns when adult males remain solitary or mix with other males during the summer.

Coyotes

There are approximately 50,000 coyotes in Washington, which have historically resisted efforts to eradicate them. However, the state of Washington has never had a fatal coyote attack, and the USA has only ever had one. A coyote initially resembles a small German shepherd dog, but its color can vary depending on the species. Black, brown, gray, yellow, rusted, and tan are all available. A coyote's tail is short and bushy, dragging the ground almost to a standstill, and its muzzle is longer and narrower than the muzzle of dogs.

The adult male coyote weighs about 25 pounds, while the adult female weighs about 20 pounds. A male coyote stands approximately 25 inches high at the shoulders. It is common to find a scattering of fur at the feeding of small mammals like rabbits, whose heads, feet, and hides have been eaten. Den entries are decorated with bone fragments, feathers, and hair.

Bears

Most local discussions are about bears . Their population is estimated to be about 25,000 throughout the state by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Black bear attacks in Washington have killed one person in the past one hundred years. Even though black bears have a black and brown coloration, they can also be brown, blond, cinnamon, and rust-colored. Black, brown, and light brown are the most common colors. A black bear weighs on average 100-300 pounds in the western U.S., with males larger than females. Standing upright, people are approximately five feet tall and 2.5-3.5 feet tall on all fours. When it is on all fours, it has a higher rump than shoulders. Despite its relatively long muzzle, the black bear's face is fairly straight.

In Washington, black bears are relatively common save for in areas that are not covered by forest. Forest habitats in Washington state vary greatly, from coastal rainforests to the dry woodlands near the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains. A black bear is usually found in forests, but he sometimes ventures into relatively open spaces such as clearings & the fringes of other habitats.

Cougars

In the entire state, the cougar is one of the most feared wild animals. There are sometimes local tales about bus stops picking up school children. There are an estimated 2300 independent cougars (at least 18 months old; adults are over 24 months old) in the state, according to the latest WDFW census numbers. Two fatal attacks have taken place in Washington in the past century. Cougars (Puma concolor) are sleek, graceful, and solitary animals often found out of sight in the wild. The mountain lion or puma is also known as the coyote due to its strength, agility, and remarkable jumps.

Cougar females rarely weigh more than 110 pounds. Cougars have various colors, including reddish-brown, tawny (deer-like), and gray, with a black tip on the tip of their long tail. Several months after their birth, cougar kittens are spotted. Then they have 14 months of being barren. The Cougar brochure provides additional information. Washington is home to several types of cougars, which prefer places with adequate cover and food.

Elk

There are many physical similarities between elk and deer, moose, and caribou, who are the deer family members. A moose can be giant but isn't as big as a deer. Winter elk have light brown coats and reddish-tanned rumps, while summer elk have a cream color. The mane of the horse is dark brown and hairy in winter. Antlers of bull elk are extensive and spread out. Antlers of bull elks grow underneath a thick hairy skin covering known as velvet in the spring and summer, much like those of other members of the deer family. A fully-grown antler is revealed when the velvet dries and falls off in late summer. Those with the giant antlers shed their antlers in February, but little ones may clear them as late as April or even as early as May. Immediately after shedding, antlers begin to grow again. Two different subspecies of elk inhabit the cascade range on opposite sides of Washington.

You'd be surprised at their toughness! Do you agree with any of these statements? Please share your thoughts with us!

