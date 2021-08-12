5 Most Dangerous Animals in Virginia

Filipe Resmini/Unsplash

I hope that you have not experienced anything of the sort that is dangerous to you in our state. Whatever the case may be, you can't ever be too careful, whether hazardous weather or deadly creatures. In Virginia, you need to be aware of these 5 dangerous animals:

Eastern Cottonmouth

Eastern cottonmouth is mainly found in the southeastern part of Virginia , particularly the southern regions of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, with isolated populations scattered throughout Brunswick, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Southampton, Surrey, Sussex, and York counties. Conversely, watersnakes can be found in any county or municipality in the state. As well as lakes and reservoirs, streams, rivers, and ditches, ornamental backyard ponds and streams are also inhabited by this species. Watersnakes are found in Virginia in three different species: the brown watersnake, northern watersnake, and plain-bellied watersnake. Most widely distributed are northern watersnakes, and the largest are brown watersnakes. Watersnakes are most likely to be mistaken for cottonmouths when they exist in three species. The white interior of the mouth of this semi-aquatic venomous snake, known to live in southeastern Virginia, makes it easy to recognize. The ideal situation is not to have to identify one that closes.

Snapping turtles

Some people are misunderstood by these guys (and they won't kill you), so you might want to think twice about petting one. In contrast to box turtles, snapping turtles have a relatively small plastron (lower shell), which means much of their body is exposed to predators. The aggressive temperament of these creatures compensates for their lack of body armor on land. Whenever they feel threatened, they raise their bodies and charge at their enemies with wide-open jaws. Even though they lack teeth, they have powerful jaws that can rip apart prey. Though they do not have poison like pit vipers, they can still cause pain with their bite.

Bull sharks

Carcharhinus leucas is a bull shark species that feed on sea turtles, marine mammals, other shark species, and small fish species. Shark bites caused by bull sharks rank third behind white and tiger shark bites on ISAF's dangerous species list . It is doubtful that a bull shark will attack in Virginia waters, as bull sharks reside in tiny numbers in Virginia waters. The bull shark migrates northward along the U.S. coastline every year. Summer along the Atlantic coast, and again in the fall as the water cools. This species of shark can live in freshwater for extended periods and travels distances up rivers. However, it is uncommon in Virginia waters, including the Chesapeake Bay.

Black Widow Spiders

One of the few poisonous spiders is the black widow spider (Latrodectus mactans)

The Virginia spider is native to the state. If she feels that she or her egg sack is being attacked, only the female Black Widow Spider will bite. The first thing she'll do is escape. Female black widows are reddish or orange on their undersides, with a shiny, black body and a shiny, black body. There are a lot of these spiders, and their webs can be messy and irregular. In addition to being smaller and less colorful, males are harmless.

In some cases, victims report experiencing sharp pain, similar to a bee sting. Many spider bite victims don't feel anything at all. A few hours after exposure, symptoms typically begin to develop, including:

Swelling and redness at the bite site

Headache

Perspiration

Vomiting and nausea

Feelings of anxiety

Anxiety, anxiety, or depression in the form of muscle pain or cramping

At times, breathing difficulties may accompany these symptoms.

Copperhead snakes

In addition to the Eastern Copperhead , Virginia has three pit-viper snake species (Northern Cottonmouth, Timber Rattlesnake, and Northern Cottonmouth). The pit viper pit refers to a sensing pit at the junction of the snake's eye and nostril. Each of the three snakes in Virginia with venom has a heat-sensing hole as well as vertical pupils. Heat-sensing pits are not present on any snake in Virginia that is harmless.

Even though Virginia isn't inherently dangerous, there are things you need to watch out for, just like anywhere else. It won't take you long to enjoy living in Virginia, as long as you keep your eyes open and are wise. Our Virginia animals were quite dangerous, didn't they? We'd love to hear from you! Comment now!

