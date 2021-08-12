5 Most Dangerous Animals in Utah

Timothy Dykes/Unsplash

Camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities are common in Utah, as in many other western states. Utah has many mountains and deserts, but it is not devoid of wildlife despite its rugged landscape. People often enter animal territories with camping gear and fishing gear, but many of these animals don't take kindly to these intrusions. The following 5 dangerous animals should be avoided at all costs by anyone who plans to spend time in the great outdoors of Utah:

Gila Monster

Gila monster is a reptile that is one of the most frightening names on this list. Real-life Gila Monsters are more bark than bite. Easily avoided if spotted in the wild, the Gila Monster is slow and sluggish. Because they often grow to several feet long, they should be easy to spot.

Gila Monsters are dangerous, however. Several victims have reported that the bite packs as much venom as a rattlesnake strike. Over 100 years have passed since a Gila Monster bite has killed anyone. Though you shouldn't act recklessly around one, this doesn't mean you should disregard safety precautions. In the wild, a Gila Monster is best dealt with by backtracking and finding an alternative path. Count on us. The first Gila Monster death in a century is something no one wants to experience.

Black Bear

Black bears do not attack humans for food reasons but will charge you if they feel threatened or if their cubs are around. Avoid running away from a black bear if you happen to bump into it. Don't fold into a ball or play dead. Stand your ground. You'll likely be able to walk away with a fantastic story to tell your friends and family if you give the bear time and space to escape. A black bear must fight for your life if it attacks you for some odd reason. It would be wise to use bear spray if you had it with you.

Scorpion

People who have been stung by scorpions are unlikely to want to experience the same thing again. Insect venom is the reason why these tiny insects pack such a powerful punch. In addition to excruciating pain, stinging from a scorpion can also cause vomiting, numbness, swelling, and swollen joints.

Many unlucky sting recipients experience uncomfortable symptoms for one to three days and may have difficulty breathing or moving their affected limb. Up to 100,000 people are stung by these bothersome bugs every year in Mexico. Wear thick, sturdy boots when you're hiking or exploring Mexico's scenic countryside to avoid getting stung by bark scorpions.

Moose

It's true what you said. No animal in Utah is more dangerous than the Moose . A large, blunt antler is the most recognizable feature of these animals, which most people consider harmless or even comical. The moose is dangerous because of this very reason. Many mistakenly believe people are friendly and pet them as if they were worse. Moose are incredibly aggressive mammals, so people are often in for a rude awakening when they encounter them. You are more likely to encounter moose than you think in northern Utah since the state has over 3,000 animals.

A moose encounter can be avoided if you avoid them outright. As Moses are aggressive animals, you'll notice signs of aggression when you come across them in a Utah forest: long snouts, ears pinned back, head lowered as if about to charge. An attacking moose will likely stomp on you, smack you with their antlers, and even spit on you. Dogs especially don't like these massive mammals, so if you're headed to moose country, maybe leave Fido at home.

Blister Beetle

Blister beetles are plant-feeding insects that belong to the Meloidae family and are typically yellow to grey. Evenings will find them near outdoor lights near flower beds and grassy fields.

What happens in your body if their toxins enter it? Maybe you guessed that from their name. It is essential to know that these beetles will release a blistering toxic agent called cantharidin when they come into contact with your skin - this may cause inflammation, blistering, and burning. There is a chance that this will be painful but not life-threatening.

How do you feel about these animals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

