5 Most Dangerous Animals in Utah

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4ITl_0bPGUHt000
Krzysztof Niewolny/Unsplash

Camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities are common in Utah, as in many other western states. Utah has many mountains and deserts, but it is not devoid of wildlife despite its rugged landscape. People often enter animal territories with camping gear and fishing gear, but many of these animals don't take kindly to these intrusions. The following 5 dangerous animals should be avoided at all costs by anyone who plans to spend time in the great outdoors of Utah:

Gila Monster

Gila monster is a reptile that is one of the most frightening names on this list. Real-life Gila Monsters are more bark than bite. Easily avoided if spotted in the wild, the Gila Monster is slow and sluggish. Because they often grow to several feet long, they should be easy to spot.

Gila Monsters are dangerous, however. Several victims have reported that the bite packs as much venom as a rattlesnake strike. Over 100 years have passed since a Gila Monster bite has killed anyone. Though you shouldn't act recklessly around one, this doesn't mean you should disregard safety precautions. In the wild, a Gila Monster is best dealt with by backtracking and finding an alternative path. Count on us. The first Gila Monster death in a century is something no one wants to experience.

Black Bear

Black bears do not attack humans for food reasons but will charge you if they feel threatened or if their cubs are around. Avoid running away from a black bear if you happen to bump into it. Don't fold into a ball or play dead. Stand your ground. You'll likely be able to walk away with a fantastic story to tell your friends and family if you give the bear time and space to escape. A black bear must fight for your life if it attacks you for some odd reason. It would be wise to use bear spray if you had it with you.

Scorpion

People who have been stung by scorpions are unlikely to want to experience the same thing again. Insect venom is the reason why these tiny insects pack such a powerful punch. In addition to excruciating pain, stinging from a scorpion can also cause vomiting, numbness, swelling, and swollen joints.

Many unlucky sting recipients experience uncomfortable symptoms for one to three days and may have difficulty breathing or moving their affected limb. Up to 100,000 people are stung by these bothersome bugs every year in Mexico. Wear thick, sturdy boots when you're hiking or exploring Mexico's scenic countryside to avoid getting stung by bark scorpions.

Moose

It's true what you said. No animal in Utah is more dangerous than the Moose. A large, blunt antler is the most recognizable feature of these animals, which most people consider harmless or even comical. The moose is dangerous because of this very reason. Many mistakenly believe people are friendly and pet them as if they were worse. Moose are incredibly aggressive mammals, so people are often in for a rude awakening when they encounter them. You are more likely to encounter moose than you think in northern Utah since the state has over 3,000 animals.

A moose encounter can be avoided if you avoid them outright. As Moses are aggressive animals, you'll notice signs of aggression when you come across them in a Utah forest: long snouts, ears pinned back, head lowered as if about to charge. An attacking moose will likely stomp on you, smack you with their antlers, and even spit on you. Dogs especially don't like these massive mammals, so if you're headed to moose country, maybe leave Fido at home.

Blister Beetle

Blister beetles are plant-feeding insects that belong to the Meloidae family and are typically yellow to grey. Evenings will find them near outdoor lights near flower beds and grassy fields.

What happens in your body if their toxins enter it? Maybe you guessed that from their name. It is essential to know that these beetles will release a blistering toxic agent called cantharidin when they come into contact with your skin - this may cause inflammation, blistering, and burning. There is a chance that this will be painful but not life-threatening.

How do you feel about these animals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Sources:

https://www.journeyingtheglobe.com/most-dangerous-animals-in-utah/

https://www.thespectrum.com/story/news/2015/09/21/12-most-dangerous-animals-southern-utahs-trails/72575180/

https://www.journeyingtheglobe.com/most-dangerous-animals-in-utah/

https://wildlife.utah.gov/news/wildlife-blog/580-a-rare-sighting-of-the-elusive-gila-monster.html#:~:text=Gila%20monsters%20are%20primarily%20located,or%20pink%20with%20black%20bands.

https://wildlife.utah.gov/hunting/main-hunting-page/black-bear.html

https://www.usuhumanwildlifeinteractions.com/scorpions-of-utah.html#:~:text=There%20are%20several%20scorpion%20species,and%20Northern%20Scorpion%3B%20imaged%20respectively.

https://wildlife.utah.gov/news/utah-wildlife-news/957-know-moose-behavior-avoid-conflicts.html#:~:text=Utah%20is%20home%20to%20between,Utah%2C%20typically%20in%20forested%20areas.

https://ssvet.com/client-resources/breed-info/blister-beetle-toxicity/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 9

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
24624 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Lancaster, TX

3 movies that were filmed in Lancaster

Lancaster is home to a population of 36,361 and one of the oldest cities in Dallas county. Lancaster Independent School District and Walmart stores are some of the main employees of the city.Read full story
Coral Springs, FL

3 Movies that were filmed in Coral Springs

Coral Springs is one of the principal cities of the Miami metropolitan area with a population of 121,096. The city was also named as the 3rd best city to live in Florida by the Money Magazine in 2012. The city's economy is mainly based on local and international business.Read full story
Friendswood, TX

3 Movies that were filmed in Friendswood

Friendswood is home to a population of 35,805 and it is also the only permanent town that started as a Quaker Colony. Friendswood Independent School District and Friendswood Highschool along with local businesses have become the main employers of the city that contribute to the city's economy.Read full story
Louisiana State

5 Cheapest Places To Live In Louisiana

Louisiana has some fantastic places to call home, and they aren't all too expensive! Louisiana is not always an easy place to live if you are looking for an affordable place. The housing market continues to rebound, and general goods and services continue to rise, but it feels like affordable housing could be a thing of the past. Louisiana still has some cities that qualify as affordable. HomeSnacks has compiled a list of the cheapest places to live in Louisiana using data and science.Read full story
Utah State

5 Worst Places to Live in Utah

The state of Utah is among the least understood in the US. In this state, you can find beautiful cities and cities with a wide range of amenities such as shopping, dining, and recreation. Salt Lake City, however, has one of the largest LGBT populations in the United States despite being a state dominated by the LDS church with a right-leaning group. Even if some seek to embrace freedom of choice, there are cities where conservativism can be uncomfortable for those who disagree with their surroundings. There tends to be some confusion caused by this. The best places to live are in some cities, but not in others. Based on various factors affecting desirability, we've compiled a list of the 20 worst places to live in Utah. A few examples are crime rates, housing, employment, and cost of living, as well as diversity or a lack thereof. These cities and suburbs all have concerns to point out.Read full story

5 Worst Places to Live in South Dakota

If you've lived in South Dakota for quite a time now, you know how safe the place is. Everyone knows everyone, there's no need to lock your doors or lock your car, and you'll never have an issue. BUT! There are always places that are not-so-attractive to live in. Even with SD's generally good-natured and honest population, a few bad apples are scattered around the state, as evidenced in the FBI's Crime in the United States report.Read full story

7 Tips For Living a Happier Life in Texas

A big portion of Texans is unhappy with their current situation. Rising crime rates, covid, the loss of jobs, and financial stability are just some of the reasons. In this article we feature some simply mindset shifts and habits that will allow you to drastically increase your quality of life.Read full story
Hawaii State

5 Super Cheap Places to live in Hawaii

If you're a tourist, Hawaii is a beautiful island state that costs a lot to visit. It is pretty affordable to settle in certain areas if you plan to move there and become a local. The cheapest land in Hawaii was discovered by beating the bushes. The criteria we used to build our list included the cost of rent or homeownership, the cost of living in the area, and the availability of employment in the area. Here are the five cheapest places to live in Hawaii, according to HomeSnacks.Read full story
Gainesville, FL

3 Movies that were filmed in Gainesville

Gainesville is home to a population of 133,997 and its economy is mainly based on the University of Florida, UF Health, and medical centers. The city has provided many locations for great movies throughout history and a few of them are listed below;Read full story
Hollywood, FL

3 movies that were filmed in Hollywood, Florida

The city is home to a population of 154,817 and the city has a hot temperature throughout the year. Memorial Healthcare System, Supermarkets, and tourism are some of the main employers that contribute to the city's economy.Read full story
1 comments

5 Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico

There are hundreds of beautiful cities in this world that everyone has to see. But unfortunately, there are also some cities that tourists should stay away from. Here is a list of some of the most dangerous cities in the world. The five cities listed below are all located in Mexico.Read full story
Pembroke Pines, FL

3 Movies that were filmed in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines is a city located in southern Broward County, Florida, and home to a population of 173,591 residents. The city is the eleventh most populous city in Florida. Also, the city is known to have been affected by several hurricanes. Retail and local businesses are the main employers of the city that contribute to its economy.Read full story

Comments / 9

Community Policy