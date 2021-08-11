Ocean Springs, MS

6 Best Rooftop Bars in Mississippi

Mississippi is a ‘great river’ in the Algonquian language. It is the Catfish capital of the world as this state produces over half of the country’s catfish production. It is also home to the longest man-made beach.

If you are in Mississippi and searching for the best rooftop bars, you are in the right place. We have made a list of the top 6 rooftop bars in all of Mississippi.

6. Buoys Bar

Buoys Bar is located in Saint Louis, Mississippi. This place is beautifully decorated in a nautical theme. It is waterfront so you will get lovely views of the ocean. They have live music on some nights which adds to the ambiance. The bar has some unique mixed drinks and a nice beer selection. On a sunny day, go to Buoys Bar for some refreshing drinks and light snacks for a dreamy experience.

Phone: (228) 344-3224

Location: 115 S Beach Blvd St. Louis, MS 39520

5. White House Hotel

In the charming city of Biloxi, you can find the White House Hotel. The decoration of the hotel is retro and modern with a classy touch. The rooftop bar has a beautiful patio. It has an impressive selection of wine and beer. The cocktails are also delicious. The service is impeccable. You can see the sunset and ocean from up there. White House Hotel’s rooftop is perfect for some cocktails during the sunset.

Phone: (228) 233-1230

Location: 1230 Beach Blvd Biloxi, MS 39530

4. Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar is situated in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. It has Tex-Mex cuisine. This rooftop place has some great food items that are full of flavor, try out their steak tacos and crawdaddy tacos. The chips and salsa also are worth trying. The bar here has one of the biggest tequila selections. If you are in the mood for some delicious Mexican food and tequila, this is the place for you.

Phone: (228) 447-3375

Location: 1110 Government St Unit B Ocean Springs, MS 39564

3. Park Heights Restaurant

Park Heights Restaurant is located in Tupelo, Mississippi. It is an upscale restaurant that is decorated beautifully with an intimate and modern vibe. The rooftop has a beautiful view of Fair Park and downtown Tupelo. The bar here has a fantastic wine list. The food is outstanding, try the fried calamari and their fillets. Park Heights Restaurant is the place to go if you want a mouth-watering full meal and drinks.

Phone: (662) 842-5665

Location: 335 E Main St Tupelo, MS 38804

2. 10 South Rooftop Bar & Grill

10 South Rooftop Bar & Grill is situated in Vicksburg, Mississippi. It has both indoor and outdoor dining. The rooftop bar overlooks Mississippi and the spectacular Mississippi River. It has a phenomenal atmosphere and the live music enhances the ambiance. It has a contemporary menu with Southern classic items. You will find a full bar here as well with lots of beer options and a limited but good wine list. 10 South Rooftop Bar & Grill offers beautiful views with a lively breezy atmosphere and delicious food items and drinks which are worth trying.

Phone: (601) 501-4600

Location: 1301 Washington St Fl 10 Vicksburg, MS 39180

1. The Coop at Graduate Oxford

Graduate Oxford is a hotel located in the lovely city of Oxford in Mississippi. The hotel is tastefully decorated with a luxurious touch. The rooftop patio has one of the best views of Oxford. The bar has an extensive menu including special cocktails. There are also some appetizing snacks. The service is flawless and the staff is usually friendly. This rooftop bar will provide you with the ultimate experience and you will leave with a big smile!

Phone: (662) 234-3031

Location: 400 N Lamar Blvd Oxford, MS 38655

What did you think of the mentioned rooftop bars? Have you experienced any of them? Did we miss out on any significant ones? Let us know all about your thoughts in the comment section below!

