6 Best Rooftop Bars in Michigan

Michigan means big water in Algonquian Indian. It is also called the Great Lakes State. Michigan borders four of the five great lakes and has over 10,000 lakes. It has a population of over 9.98 million people with an area of 250,493 square kilometers.

If you are in Michigan and looking for a good rooftop bar, we have accumulated a list of the top 6 rooftop bars that you can find in all of Michigan.

6. Haute

This place is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The decoration at Haute is classy yet comfortable. You can get a beautiful view of downtown Grand Rapids from the rooftop. The cocktails are handcrafted and taste delicious. The food selection is limited as it is a cocktail lounge but good. You can try their cheese board, it has an incredible selection of cheese. Haute is a fantastic rooftop place that you should try out when in Grand Rapids.

Phone: +1 616-551-1713

Location: 35 Oakes St SW New Hotel Mertens Grand Rapids, MI 49503

5. Lumen Detroit

As its name suggests, Lumen Detroit is situated in Detroit. The decoration of Lumen is sleek and modern. The atmosphere here is very welcoming and bright. The rooftop has a fantastic view, you can also see Beacon Park. Lumen has a restaurant that serves delicious meals. You can also reserve a heated igloo for a unique experience. The bar has a great beer and cocktail selection. If you want to enjoy some nice views and a relaxing atmosphere, stop by Lumen for a cocktail or two!

Phone: (313) 626-5005

Location: 1903 Grand River Ave Detroit, MI 48226

4. The Friesian Gastro Pub

The Friesian Gastro Pub is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This place has both indoor and outdoor seating. The rooftop is tastefully decorated. This place has a cool industrial ambiance. It has a nice view of the surroundings. The food items taste delicious with generous portion sizes, their Harissa Hot Chicken Sandwich is a must-try. They have a good vegetarian selection. They have a full bar and a decent beer selection. The Friesian Gastro Pub is a great option if you are in the mood for some drinks and a cool atmosphere.

Phone: (616) 825-3001

Location: 720 Michigan St NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503

3. Social Kitchen & Bar

Social Kitchen & Bar is situated in Birmingham, Michigan. This restaurant has outdoor, indoor, and rooftop seating. The rooftop is beautifully decorated with a modern, classy, and cozy vibe. It is a trendy spot in the city. The rooftop has a nice view of Birmingham. The rooftop bar has a good variety of beer and wine. The rooftop patio is perfect for a nice summer night.

Phone: (248) 594-4200

Location: 225 E Maple Rd Birmingham, MI 48009

2. The Pound

In the lovely city of Brighton in Michigan, you can find The Pound. This place has the nice ambiance of a sports bar. There are televisions around the rooftop if you want to catch a game. The Pound’s rooftop has a beautiful view of downtown Brighton. They have a good beer selection and a nice cocktail menu. If you are in Brighton and looking for a spectacular rooftop bar to watch a game, The Pound is for you.

Phone: (810) 588-6242

Location: 139 W Main St Brighton, MI 48116

1. Fenton Fire Hall

Fenton Fire Hall is located in Fenton, Michigan. There is plenty of seating available. The decoration is very unique and classy. This place has a fun ambiance and the music adds to it. It is a great spot to hang out with friends. The rooftop has a scenic view of the city with a lovely water body. The bar has a great selection of drinks including a nice beer selection. The views, great drinks, perfect ambiance - what is there not to love? Try out Fenton Fire Hall for a great rooftop bar experience.

Phone: (810) 936-0442

Location: 201 S Leroy St Fenton, MI 48430

What do you think of the mentioned bars? Have you experienced any of them? We would love to hear all about your opinion in the comment section below!

